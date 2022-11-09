Read full article on original website
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving two races in swing districts still unresolved. Both of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session...
Anderson concedes in Washington secretary of state race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson on Thursday conceded defeat to Democrat Steve Hobbs in a tight race for Washington secretary of state, saying the campaign is over. In an emailed statement, Anderson said she knew her bid to be...
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. Article continues below...
Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
Walz says Minnesota Legislature could legalize pot in 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The chances for legalizing recreational marijuana in Minnesota got a huge boost from the Democratic sweep in the state’s elections, and Gov Tim Walz confirmed Friday that he told former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he thinks it could be one of the first bills he signs in the new year.
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Article continues below this ad. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to...
Connecticut’s Hayes wins 3rd term in US House, defeats Logan
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jahana Hayes has won reelection for a third term, fending off a challenge from a former state senator in a Connecticut race that national Republicans had targeted and resisting a red wave that overwhelmed some of her fellow Democrats in neighboring New York. Hayes defeated...
Contest for key House seat in Connecticut remains undecided
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A contest carrying Republicans' hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided early Wednesday. Article continues below this ad. A victory for U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, a former national teacher of the year, would...
Why AP called Wisconsin governor race for Tony Evers
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED WISCONSIN FOR TONY EVERS. Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers showed strength over Republican challenger Tim Michels in even the conservative Milwaukee suburbs. That's what led The Associated Press to be able to call the governor's race for Evers early Wednesday. Evers also racked...
EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada's high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here's a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
Democrats surprise Republicans in battleground Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats outperformed expectations during the midterm elections in battleground Wisconsin, leaving Republicans shocked at the narrower than expected win by two-term incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and a further eroding of support in reliably conservative Milwaukee suburbs. Article continues below this ad. The biggest win for...
Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Article continues below this ad. Connecticut was one of only four states in the U.S. without any form...
Voters approve 'millionaire tax,' licenses for undocumented
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts voters have approved an amendment to the state constitution that will increase taxes on those earning more than $1 million a year, and they've opted to let immigrants who are in the country illegally get driver's licenses. The “millionaire tax” amendment imposes a 4% surtax...
New Wisconsin wolf plan eliminates state population goal
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials on Thursday released their first new wolf management plan in almost a quarter-century but the document doesn't establish a new statewide population goal, a number that has become a flashpoint in the fight over hunting quotas. The Department of Natural Resources adopted...
Somali Americans making history in Maine Legislature
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Voters gave Democrats control of both chambers of the Maine Legislature for another two years — and made history by electing two Somali Americans to the House and the first Black woman to the Senate. Article continues below this ad. The reelection of Democratic...
