Newport County, RI

Incumbents find success across Newport County in state senate, rep. races

By Savana Dunning, Newport Daily News
 3 days ago
Most of Newport County’s state representatives and senators ran unopposed this election and all of the county’s incumbents kept their seats, with the exception of one political newcomer, who will serve as Jamestown and Middletown’s new District 74 new representative.

These numbers are the results from 100% of precincts reporting on Tuesday night, all results are unofficial until certified by the R.I. Board of Elections. There is also the possibility some mail-in ballots may be counted and added to the vote total in the next few days.

RI state Senate:District 11 in Portsmouth, Bristol will have a new state senator. Here are the results.

Here’s how each district voted.

Senate Districts 12 and 13 reelect long-standing incumbents

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Lou DiPalma received 70.1% to remain in his seat, representing Middletown, Tiverton and Little Compton. DiPalma beat Republican Stephen Horridge, who received 29.8% of the vote.

This will be DiPalma’s 13th year as the senator for District 12.

Incumbent Democrat Dawn Euer, who currently represents Newport and Jamestown as the senator for District 13, defeated her Republican opponent David Quiroa with a 71.9% majority of the vote. Quiroa received 28% of the vote.

Euer has served as the senator for District 13 for five years.

District 70 and 71 incumbents keep seats from opponents

Incumbent Democrat John G. Edwards IV received a narrow victory over opponent Republican Christopher M. Borden. Edwards, who has served Tiverton and Portsmouth as the representative for District 70 for 13 years, received 54.4% of the vote compared to Borden’s 45.5%.

Unlike Edwards, incumbent Democrat Michelle McGaw received a much more decisive victory over Independent candidate Kobe Taylor. 64.8% of McGaw’s constituents in Portsmouth, Tiverton and Little Compton voted to reelect her to her position as the representative for District 71, compared to the 34.7% Taylor received.

Incumbents in Districts 72, 73 and 75 maintain their seats after running unopposed

Incumbent Democrats Terri Cortvriend, Marvin Abney, and Lauren Carson, will continue representing their Newport County constituents after running unopposed on Tuesday. Cortvriend, whose District 72 seat represents residents in Middletown and Portsmouth, regained her seat with 96.8% of the vote. Abney, who represents District 74 in Newport’s North End and some of Middletown, received 95.4% of the vote and Lauren Carson, who represents the rest of Newport under District 75, received 96.5% of the vote.

Political Newcomer Alex Finkleman to represent District 74

Despite incumbent Deborah Ruggerio leaving her seat to pursue the race for lieutenant governor, newly elected District 74 Alex Finkelman ran unopposed for the open seat, which covers Jamestown and some of Newport. He received 94.5% of the vote.

