Sioux City Journal
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales, Inc.
ABOUT THE DONOR: Mid-States Utility Trailer Sales is one of the largest semitrailer dealers in the U.S. today with four locations in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. Our employees serve thousands of customers, both in and traveling through the Midwest, through our dealerships in Omaha, Sioux City, Des Moines and Sioux Falls. With 170+ dedicated employees at our locations to serve you, our goal is to bring world-class services that our customers expect and deserve.
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska
NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.
Sioux City Journal
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
Sioux City Journal
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers — little time to recover before the onslaught of a second natural disaster. Nicole, a Category 1 hurricane,...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska commission approves casino license for Omaha WarHorse complex
OMAHA — The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved a gaming operator license for the future WarHorse Gaming casino, racing and entertainment complex located at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha. But the commission’s approval wasn’t unanimous Wednesday as Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed numerous criticisms of the application for the...
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska lawmakers question $131 million fund built with unused public assistance money
A state fund holding money intended to help Nebraska families in poverty has topped $131 million this year, despite past claims by state officials that they had plans to use the money. Stephanie Beasley, director of Children and Family Services for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the...
Sioux City Journal
‘Waiting on death’: Nebraska prisoners are getting older, and it’s costing taxpayers
Crescent Tucker pushes wheelchairs at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He pushes prisoners older than him through the prison yard. He wheels them to pick up daily medications. “One day, that might be me, and I hope somebody helps me,” Tucker said. Tucker shot and killed a woman during a...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland audiologists share what you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
SIOUX CITY — Hearing aids are now available over the counter at certain pharmacies and big-box stores. On Oct. 17, individuals 18 and older became eligible to purchase the devices, following Congress' passage of the Hearing Aid Act and subsequent rules issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
