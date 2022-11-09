Read full article on original website
Related
Explaining the Utah Jazz’s insane 10-3 start to the ’22-’23 season
The Utah Jazz has been the biggest surprise in the NBA this season. No one expected the team to be
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James Day-to-Day with Groin Injury; MRI Showed Strained Adductor
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is doubtful for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings after suffering a strained adductor, coach Darvin Ham said Thursday. James went down in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes before exiting.
Stephen Curry Says Reggie Miller Was His Favorite Player Growing Up
Steven Curry revealed that Reggie Miller was his favorite as a child.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Joe Tsai Met with Kyrie Irving, 'Clear' He Doesn't Have Antisemitic Beliefs
Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai said Friday that he met with guard Kyrie Irving amid his suspension for promoting a movie on social media that includes antisemitic viewpoints. Tsai tweeted that it's "clear" Irving doesn't have any hatred toward Jewish people and that he, Irving, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are working toward "a process of forgiveness, healing and education."
Bleacher Report
Woj: 'Skepticism' Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets for Upcoming Lakers, Kings Games
Even though Kyrie Irving's suspension could end after Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, there's reportedly still uncertainty over when he will return to the court. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is "skepticism Irving will be in position to return" for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers or...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Execs Believe Knicks Are 'Hoarding' Draft Picks for 'Megastar' Trade
The New York Knicks have a stockpile of eight first-round draft picks, and the team is reportedly being patient with how those picks will be used to bolster the roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Wednesday that executives around the NBA believe the Knicks are "kind of hoarding those first-round picks just waiting for that next megastar to become available" in a potential trade.
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent DeMarcus Cousins Says He'd 'Love to Help' Kings Return to NBA Playoffs
Free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins wrote on Twitter Wednesday that he would "love" to help his old team, the Sacramento Kings, get back to the playoffs. Cousins' remarks were in response to a tweet from KHTK radio host and Kings fan Carmichael Dave about potential frontcourt bench options in support of Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis:
Bleacher Report
Adam Silver Says He Had a 'Direct and Candid' Conversation With Nets' Kyrie Irving
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday in an interview with Sopan Deb of the New York Times that he had a "direct and candid conversation" with Kyrie Irving this week after the Brooklyn Nets point guard shared an antisemitic film on social media last month. "He’s someone I’ve known for...
Bleacher Report
2023 NBA Draft: Pro Comparisons for Projected Lottery Picks
Each potential lottery pick for the 2023 NBA draft resembles a different NBA star, quality starter or mix of multiple pros. The projected No. 1 pick looks like a combination of two of the rarer prospects over the last decade. For some comparisons, it's necessary to stretch one's imagination or...
Bleacher Report
Nets GM Sean Marks Says He Hasn't Spoken to Kyrie Irving Personally After Suspension
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks hasn't spoken directly to Kyrie Irving since the team suspended the point guard for at least five games. Marks told reporters Wednesday he has "talked to his representatives" but will wait until "the appropriate time" to reach out to Irving directly. The Nets announced...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Roasts Knicks for 'Flat' Play in Blowout Loss to Nets
The New York Knicks entered Wednesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA's most average team, as KnicksMuse and John Hollinger of the Athletic noted:. The Knicks this year<br><br>Record: 5-5 (.500)<br>Against above .500 teams: 0-5<br>Against below .500 teams: 5-0<br>Points Scored: 1150<br>Points Allowed: 1150<br>AST per game: 15th<br>BLK per game: 15th<br>+/- of 0 <a href="https://t.co/5KRtvdCueG">pic.twitter.com/5KRtvdCueG</a>
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Grayson Allen Shopped by Bucks amid Jae Crowder Interest
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly "called numerous teams about Grayson Allen’s trade prospects," according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Milwaukee has shown interest in Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, potentially setting up a swap between the two teams, but Phoenix reportedly still has its eyes on other impact players.
Bleacher Report
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.'s Hotel Room Robbed; Money, Louis Vuitton Bags Stolen
Multiple items belonging to Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. were stolen from his hotel room in Indianapolis on Tuesday, according to the Denver Post's Mike Singer. Indianapolis police listed a bible, a gold bracelet, two Louis Vuitton bags and an undisclosed amount of money as some of the items that were taken.
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: NBA Execs Discussing Possibility of Nets Tearing Down Roster with Trades
Some NBA executives reportedly believe the Brooklyn Nets will consider tearing down their roster with major in-season trades. Appearing on NBA Crosscourt, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed the Nets' situation and their perception across the league:. Windhorst noted that people in the league are discussing whether the Nets might...
Bleacher Report
Grading RJ Barrett, Knicks' Top Stars to Open 2022-23 NBA Season
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been rather uneventful for the New York Knicks. Whether that's a positive or negative depends on your perspective and expectations of this team, but it's had moments that make you want to believe and others that have you questioning where exactly this group is going.
Bleacher Report
Philadelphia 76ers Ripped for Sloppy Play in Loss vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Philadelphia 76ers trailed by as many as 20 points before losing 104-95 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. This was an ugly game for the 76ers in many respects. Philadelphia committed 17 turnovers, with Joel Embiid having seven of them. Embiid had a good game on paper otherwise...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Analyst Wally Szczerbiak Slams 'Scared' Ben Simmons: 'Most Overrated Player'
Wally Szczerbiak, a former NBA player and current New York Knicks analyst on MSG Network, is not a big fan of Brooklyn Nets power forward Ben Simmons. "Most overrated player is Ben Simmons. It's not even close," he said on MSG Network Monday night (h/t Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News). "The guy couldn't even play in the playoffs two years ago. Then he was scared to get on the court all of last year. The guy is scared to shoot. He's the first pick in the NBA draft and you can't even get him on the basketball floor."
'I still got some ways to go': Jayson Tatum not sure he's in his prime just yet
Jayson Tatum is off to an MVP-caliber start, dropping another 34 points in Friday’s win over the Denver Nuggets. Yet, the Boston Celtics star says he still has work to do and might not even be in his prime yet.
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103. Grizz at Wiz Sunday at 5PM on 92.9 FM ESPN
Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103. Grizz at Wiz Sunday at 5PM on 92.9 FM ESPN Morant has 28 to power Grizzlies past Timberwolves, 114-103. Grizz at Wiz Sunday at 5PM on 92.9 FM ESPN Morant has 28 to power Grizz
Bleacher Report
Guessing the Mystery NBA Star the Lakers Are Trying to Trade For
To anyone who thinks the Los Angeles Lakers front office is sitting on their derrières, thumbs twiddling fervently and aimlessly, with glazed-eye indifference as they watch the franchise descend furiously into the 97th circle of hell: The joke's on you!. It turns out general manager Rob Pelinka and crew...
Comments / 0