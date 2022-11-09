ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Will Metuchen approve $84M bond referendum? See ballot question election results

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

Metuchen voters have leaned toward approving an $84 million bond referendum for improvements to district schools.

With all 13 districts reporting, preliminary results indicate approval of three questions about infrastructure, operations and the Metuchen High School gym and field.

The first question had an unofficial 3,106 yes votes and 2,209 no votes. The second question had an unofficial 2,965 yes votes and 2,348 no votes. The third question had an unofficial 2,667 yes votes and 2,638 no votes.

The official results will be certified by the Middlesex County Board of Canvassers on or before Nov. 21, according to the county's website .

The referendum also calls for adding full-day Kindergarten in the district.

Live updates: Election Day 2022 in Central Jersey

Passage of all three questions would cost the average taxpayer about $395 a year, or $1.08 or less per day, according to the district's website. The district would receive up to 40% in state aid if the referendum is approved.

Under the first question voters were asked to approve additions, renovations, alterations and improvements to all four district school buildings – Mildred B. Moss Elementary, Campbell Elementary, Edgar Middle and Metuchen High schools, at a cost of $71,682,187. Moss was built in 1925, Edgar in 1948, Campbell in 1951 and the high school in 1956. All saw improvements in the early 2000s.

Question 2 dealt with operation costs — about $800,000 — associated with Question 1, as well as full-day Kindergarten, grade realignment, staffing and increased square footage in the buildings.

The first two questions are interdependent; both must pass for the measure to be approved. The third question would only pass if the first two questions were approved. The third question deals with a new gym and turf football field replacement at Metuchen High School, at a cost of just under $13 million.

The referendum plan also calls for the grade realignment at the Moss, Campbell and Edgar schools. The fifth grade would move from Edgar to Campbell and the first and second grades move from Campbell to Moss, school officials said, adding it would allow pre-kindergarten, a new full-day kindergarten and first and second grades to be housed at Moss; grades 3-5 would attend Campbell and grades 6-8 at Edgar.

Phase 1 will include a high school wing addition and Moss school site improvements; Phase 2 will relocate the Board of Education offices from Moss to the high school and repurpose the Moss school office wing for the full-day kindergarten program and expansion; and Phase 3 would see construction of the cafeteria and administrative wing addition at Edgar, the cafeteria addition at Campbell and construction of the high school gym addition.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Will Metuchen approve $84M bond referendum? See ballot question election results

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Morristown Minute

Morristown & Area’s 2022 Election Results

A complete breakdown of election results around Morris Township and Morris Plains with a special focus on Morristown.Morristown Minute. Approximately 46% of the over 397k registered Morris County voters cast a ballot in this November 8, 2022, General Election. Here are the results as reported by the Morris County Clerk.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson To Buy Land Proposed For Four Private Schools

JACKSON – Township Mayor Michael Reina recently announced that the township has negotiated successfully to acquire a 32-acre farm on Leesville Road, where a private developer is proposing to build four private schools. The parcel of land in question, located at 443 Leesville Road, is owned by Bellevue Estates,...
JACKSON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Approves Revised Home Sale Inspection Ordinance

The Toms River Township council passed a new ordinance this week which revises the controversial home inspection law, following months of outrage from township residents, led by Councilman Justin Lamb. The revised ordinance, which was approved by a 6-1 vote, lowers the inspection fee to $225, a $75 decrease from...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Monmouth Republicans win re-election to three countywide offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans incumbents have won in Monmouth County, with Sheriff Shaun Golden and County Commissioners Tom Arnone and Nick DiRocco set to return to office in January. As of 9:44 p.m., Golden, who is also the Monmouth County GOP chairman, leads Democrat Larry Luttrell by...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Somerset County

Voters in Somerset County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Sayreville Finale: Republicans Take Control

R – Donna Roberts 5762 (incumbent) D – Michelle 5045 (incumbent) Roberts and Balka won, the two Republicans. Two of the six council seats were up. The Republicans take control of the Borough Council with four Republicans and two Democrats and a directly elected Democratic mayor. At least...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ocean Republicans win three countywide races

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republicans have swept three countywide races in Ocean County on Tuesday with little trouble, in a contest that was hardly a surprise. Ocean is the state’s Republican stronghold and Democrats haven’t won there since 1989. As of 9:42 p.m., Sheriff Michael Mastronardy...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Passaic Dems Win; Somerset Dems Win

Passaic County Democrats won tonight. Somerset County Democrats won tonight. Both were sweeps by the ruling party. Sources said all days Democrats would have trouble in Passaic. It didn’t prove to be so, as the countywide slate led by Sheriff Richard Berdnik prevailed. Somerset, too, stood strong against Republican...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Nov. 9

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business in Monmouth County five years ago that netted $700,000, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 28. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson, is charged with...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 WOBM

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy