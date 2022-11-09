Will Metuchen approve $84M bond referendum? See ballot question election results

Metuchen voters have leaned toward approving an $84 million bond referendum for improvements to district schools.

With all 13 districts reporting, preliminary results indicate approval of three questions about infrastructure, operations and the Metuchen High School gym and field.

The first question had an unofficial 3,106 yes votes and 2,209 no votes. The second question had an unofficial 2,965 yes votes and 2,348 no votes. The third question had an unofficial 2,667 yes votes and 2,638 no votes.

The official results will be certified by the Middlesex County Board of Canvassers on or before Nov. 21, according to the county's website .

The referendum also calls for adding full-day Kindergarten in the district.

Passage of all three questions would cost the average taxpayer about $395 a year, or $1.08 or less per day, according to the district's website. The district would receive up to 40% in state aid if the referendum is approved.

Under the first question voters were asked to approve additions, renovations, alterations and improvements to all four district school buildings – Mildred B. Moss Elementary, Campbell Elementary, Edgar Middle and Metuchen High schools, at a cost of $71,682,187. Moss was built in 1925, Edgar in 1948, Campbell in 1951 and the high school in 1956. All saw improvements in the early 2000s.

Question 2 dealt with operation costs — about $800,000 — associated with Question 1, as well as full-day Kindergarten, grade realignment, staffing and increased square footage in the buildings.

The first two questions are interdependent; both must pass for the measure to be approved. The third question would only pass if the first two questions were approved. The third question deals with a new gym and turf football field replacement at Metuchen High School, at a cost of just under $13 million.

The referendum plan also calls for the grade realignment at the Moss, Campbell and Edgar schools. The fifth grade would move from Edgar to Campbell and the first and second grades move from Campbell to Moss, school officials said, adding it would allow pre-kindergarten, a new full-day kindergarten and first and second grades to be housed at Moss; grades 3-5 would attend Campbell and grades 6-8 at Edgar.

Phase 1 will include a high school wing addition and Moss school site improvements; Phase 2 will relocate the Board of Education offices from Moss to the high school and repurpose the Moss school office wing for the full-day kindergarten program and expansion; and Phase 3 would see construction of the cafeteria and administrative wing addition at Edgar, the cafeteria addition at Campbell and construction of the high school gym addition.

