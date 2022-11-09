Republican Tim Moffitt wins Senate District 48 race: unofficial results

HENDERSONVILLE — Republican Tim Moffitt, who represents a portion of Henderson County in the state's House of Representatives, has won the North Carolina Senate District 48 race against Democrat Jay Carey, according to unofficial results.

"I’d like to thank the good folks of Henderson, Rutherford and Polk Counties for their votes tonight. I am honored by your confidence in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve Western North Carolina in the state Senate," Moffitt said.

He received 64.95% of votes to Carey's 35.05% among the three counties he represents with all precincts reporting.

Moffitt has represented District 117 in the state House of Representatives for two years and is the chair of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee and the vice chair of the Regulatory Reform Committee. He also represented District 116, which covers a portion of Buncombe County, from 2010 to 2014.

"I’m looking forward to working on cutting taxes on working families, cutting red tape on our small businesses, protecting our farmlands and natural resources and making North Carolina the top state in the nation to live, work, raise a family, go to school and start a business," Moffitt said.

In addition to his political happenings, Moffitt also owns a management consulting firm, Moffitt International, where "(f)or more than three decades, he has assembled executive management teams and overseen a wide-array of high-profile projects for governments, Fortune 500 companies, and charitable organizations locally and all over the world," according to his campaign website.

Carey is a 20-year Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran and lives in Hendersonville.

Results are unofficial until after Canvass on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m., during which county officials manually audit votes to ensure results are accurate.

