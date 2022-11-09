ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

Republican Tim Moffitt wins Senate District 48 race: unofficial results

By Christian Smith, Asheville Citizen Times
Times-News
Times-News
 3 days ago

HENDERSONVILLE — Republican Tim Moffitt, who represents a portion of Henderson County in the state's House of Representatives, has won the North Carolina Senate District 48 race against Democrat Jay Carey, according to unofficial results.

"I’d like to thank the good folks of Henderson, Rutherford and Polk Counties for their votes tonight. I am honored by your confidence in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve Western North Carolina in the state Senate," Moffitt said.

He received 64.95% of votes to Carey's 35.05% among the three counties he represents with all precincts reporting.

Moffitt has represented District 117 in the state House of Representatives for two years and is the chair of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee and the vice chair of the Regulatory Reform Committee. He also represented District 116, which covers a portion of Buncombe County, from 2010 to 2014.

"I’m looking forward to working on cutting taxes on working families, cutting red tape on our small businesses, protecting our farmlands and natural resources and making North Carolina the top state in the nation to live, work, raise a family, go to school and start a business," Moffitt said.

NC Senate 48 candidate profile: Tim Moffitt

In addition to his political happenings, Moffitt also owns a management consulting firm, Moffitt International, where "(f)or more than three decades, he has assembled executive management teams and overseen a wide-array of high-profile projects for governments, Fortune 500 companies, and charitable organizations locally and all over the world," according to his campaign website.

Carey is a 20-year Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran and lives in Hendersonville.

NC Senate 48 candidate profile: Jay Carey

Results are unofficial until after Canvass on Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m., during which county officials manually audit votes to ensure results are accurate.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Christian Smith is a reporter for the USA Today Network. Questions or Comments? Contact him at RCSmith@gannett.com or (828) 274-2222

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Republican Tim Moffitt wins Senate District 48 race: unofficial results

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election

Explore more race results below. Sen. Tim Scott defeated Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. Scott, the first Black senator from the South since Reconstruction, had an enormous fundraising advantage over Matthews. Scott's name is routinely mentioned among those who could run for...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Davis wins race for U.S. House District 1 seat

Democratic state Sen. Don Davis defeated Republican Sandy Smith 52 percent to 48 percent to win election to the U.S. House District 1 seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. "I've spent my career serving the people of eastern North Carolina, and I am honored and humbled that...
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

FBI Investigating Shooting at Home of Republican Candidate's Parents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is reportedly investigating a shooting at the home of a Republican Congressional candidate's parents, according to Fox News. The shooting took place at the home of Pat Harrigan, who is running for Congress in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He is running against Democratic State Senator Jeff Jackson.
WSPA 7News

Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the liberal mountain city...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]
WCNC

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina's US Senate race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rep. Ted Budd defeated Democrat Cheri Beasley to win North Carolina’s open seat in the U.S. Senate, according to an NBC News projection, giving Republicans a huge victory in the 2022 midterm elections. Budd’s victory was crucial for Republicans, who hoped to at least maintain...
GEORGIA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE
Times-News

Times-News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy