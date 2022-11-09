Burlington voters say yes to new high school

Burlington voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of constructing a new high school and technical center.

The vote was 76% in favor with all eight wards reporting as of 9:30 p.m., according to results posted by Town Meeting TV .

Mayor Miro Weinberger, speaking to the public access station, said he was glad to see Burlingtonians vote in favor of the bond.

"I was very conscious that we were bringing this to voters at a challenging economic time when we're experiencing inflation unlike we've seen in years and when there's just great financial uncertainty," Weinberger said. "And, in that context it is really remarkable, I think, and very clear where Burlingtonians' values are, that they have come down decisively in making this investment in a permanent high school."

The Burlington School District's plan is to build a new Burlington High School and Burlington Technical Center beside the former campus' location at 52 Institute Rd., where it has resided since 1964. Voters were asked to approve a bond for $165 million to pay for construction through residential taxes, though the full project is expected to cost $190 million.

The school district set aside $25 million for the project that taxpayers wouldn't owe: $10 million from a 2017 bond approved for deferred maintenance and capital improvements; $10 million of the district's federal COVID-19 relief funds; and $5 million amassed as savings and surplus in the district budget.

The Burlington School District has said it hopes to bring down the financial impact on Burlington residents even further through fundraising efforts, the state's reworking of the cost of spending per student formula and a lawsuit concerning the school's closure , that if successful, could bring an influx of award money in the years to come.

Hazardous chemicals led to BHS & BTC closure

The school was shuttered days into reopening for the 2020-21 school year after having been closed in the spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school was preparing to undergo a $70 million renovation, approved by voters in 2018, when early project testing found elevated levels of airborne polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), manmade chemicals that have been linked to cancer and other medical issues with prolonged exposure.

The levels detected exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as well as Vermont Health Department's actionable standards, most notably in building F where much of Burlington Technical Center classes resided. One result was 10 times higher than the EPA recommendation for high schools.

The school district ultimately decided not to remove the hazardous materials producing the aerosolized toxins which subsequent testing found in the walls, ceilings, glue in floor tiles, window caulking, soaked in the concrete floor and the soil. Removal, mitigation and the frequent testing required afterward would have been an extremely costly continued expense. The district voted to tear down the former campus and clean up the site before building anew on the property.

In October, the district announced plans to sue Monsanto, the original maker of the hazardous compounds that led to the school's closure. The district hoped to recoup some construction costs in the years to come if their lawsuit proved successful. Some Burlington High School teachers also initiated a lawsuit against Monsanto and associated companies over PCBs, which they believe may be the source of their medical issues.

What's the timeline to move out of temporary space and complete construction?

In the meantime, the high school reopened as Downtown BHS in March of 2021 in a temporary space occupying the former Macy's department store on Cherry St. with Burlington Technical Center programs spread throughout the city and county. The district's lease on the downtown location expires without option for renewal by the end of the 2024-25 school year.

Construction on the new school and technical center is anticipated to be completed in fall 2025. Demolition of the current campus is slated to begin in January.

Superintendent Tom Flanagan said in a statement that the district will continue working to find additional sources of funding and donations and could use residents' help to identify sources.

Board Chair Clare Wool said the school board believes the state should pay to remove the contaminated building. "To keep Burlington a livable city for everyone, not just for families with children, we now need our state and federal elected officials to allocate the $32m that has been earmarked for PCB contamination," Wool said in a statement. "We are the only school that has been shut down by the State health department and we need the State’s help. This is not political, Burlington cannot be forced to shoulder this contamination expense alone.”

