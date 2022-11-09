ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

No. 11 Indiana races to season-opening win over Vermont

By Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago

The Indiana University women's basketball team flexed its offensive strength in the first half.

The No. 11 Hoosiers raced to 15-point lead at the break and dispatched Vermont 86-49 in the season-opening game of the season at Indiana's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana had four players score in double figures and were led by Yarden Garzon's 19 points on five 3-pointers and Grace Berger's 14-point eight-rebound and eight-assist performance. The Hoosiers shot 12 of 25 from beyond the arc, 49.2% from the field and corralled 14 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points.

Emma Utterback, an Indiana native, paced Vermont with 19 points and four assists in 37 minutes. The senior guard shot 7 of 17 from the field. Catherine Gilwee added 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the floor. Bella Vito led the Cats in rebounds with five.

The Catamounts trailed 20-12 after the first quarter.

UVM plays next at Miami (Ohio) on Friday morning at 10:15.

Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com . Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: No. 11 Indiana races to season-opening win over Vermont

