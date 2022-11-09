2022 midterm election results in Tom Green County: Live updates

Here's a look at what's going on with the midterm election in San Angelo on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Check back often for updates. Election Day returns are considered unofficial until canvassed by the parties.

11:31 p.m.: The final, unofficial, results are in. Lane Carter took 96.79% of the votes over write-in candidate Gary Jenkins. Carter's final numbers were 9,316 election day votes, 15,503 early votes and 1,143.

San Angelo's Proposition A, which would make the city a sanctuary city for the unborn, received 13,180 total votes in favor. This beat the 10,349 opposing votes at a 56.02% to 43.98%.

10:14 p.m.: Proposition A reaches 11,511 total votes in support, 9, 117 against. Lane Carter continues his lead to 23,112 total votes versus Gary Jenkins' 812.

10:02 p.m.: More election day votes logged. Proposition A reaches 1,848 election day votes in favor versus 1,580 against. Lane Carter continues to dominate the county judge race at 96.52% of the total votes so far.

9:45 p.m.: Some election day results released. The County Judge race continued in Lane Carter's favor with 1,143 absentees, 15,503 early votes, and 1,864 election day votes so far. Gary Jenkins received 208 absentees, 439 early, and 58 election day votes.

Total votes on Proposition A, sanctuary city ordinance, shows a 56.34% to 43.66% in favor. Votes for the proposition so far are 732 absentee, 8,167 early, and 641 election day. Against the proposition votes so far are 690 absentees, 6,163 early, and 541 election day.

9:27 p.m.: Absentee and early votes continue to be counted. Lane Carter has continued his lead with 1,143 absentees and 15,503 early votes. Gary Jenkins received 208 absentees and 439 early votes.

Proposition A received 732 absentee and 8,167 early votes in favor. Opposing votes so far are 690 absentees and 6,163 early votes.

8:08 p.m.: Absentee and early voting results roll in. For county judge, Lane Carter received 1,127 absentee votes and one early vote, versus Gary Jenkins' 208 absentees.

The sanctuary city ordinance, listed as Proposition A, received 722 absentee votes in support and 680 against.

