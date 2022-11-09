ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 5

AP_001217.e799ce47ef564e85ab33f180fb192267.1046
3d ago

Yes, what a shame! So much for public safety in Indy getting better. This Soros paid goon will make sure criminals are let loose on the streets. Come Marion county residents why keep pulling the same Democrat lever and watch our city go down the tubes!!! When will you wake up from your woke state of ridiculousness???

Reply
3
Related
WIBC.com

Incumbent Mears Beats Carasco in Prosecutor Race

INDIANAPOLIS–Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will keep his job. The voters of the county decided Tuesday that Mears should get a full term. He defeated Republican challenger Cyndi Carasco. “Four more years,” chanted a crowd gathered in front of Mears for his victory speech, perhaps not realizing that Mears...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

School board shakeups

Foursome slate find success in Fishers, all three incumbents unseated from HSE board. Four times as many people voted in the general election in Hamilton County than showed up during the May primary this year. A total of 130,355 registered voters cast their ballots, most of them doing so before Tuesday. That is a 48.12 percent turnout. By way of comparison, only 30,993 voters – a dismal 11.72 percent – came to the polls for the May primary.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
MARION COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Mayor Lienhoop will not seek re-election

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mayor Jim Lienhoop will not seek a third term to run the City of Columbus, he announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “There are still another 14 months to go in this term and as much as I’ve enjoyed this work, and the people I’ve worked with, it is time for me to announce that I will not seek re-election to a third term,” Mayor Lienhoop said. “We have assembled a great team at the City of Columbus and I can step aside knowing our city will be well-led.”
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire

All three races for Carmel school board seats came down to the wire, with Kristin L. Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Greg Brown winning by narrow margins. The results are unofficial and are yet to be certified. In District 1, Kouka earned 39.49 percent of the vote to finish 117 votes...
CARMEL, IN
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton County Election Board OKs examination of voting machine after reported issue with 2 straight-ticket ballots

The Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to conduct an examination of voting machines used during early voting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville after two voters reported the same problem while attempting to cast a straight-ticket ballot. At the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, Noblesville residents Cynthia Gast...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy