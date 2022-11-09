Read full article on original website
indiana105.com
Federal Energy Assistance Program Available December 1 – March 15
Region residents on a tight budget can soften the blow of winter energy costs. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program protects qualifying Indiana consumers from being overburdened by heating bills and utility costs from December 1st through March 15th. Indiana consumers needing energy assistance can dial 2-1-1 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to be connected with local-level assistance. In addition to qualifying for assistance, the program can help to structure payment plans, energy-efficiency advice, and other financial assistance. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says consumers who qualify for the home energy assistance program also qualify for water assistance programs. To learn more, call 2-1-1 or click here.
WNDU
Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 offline
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was automatically shut down just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday due to high water in the unit’s #3 steam generator. I&M says plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service and place the...
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
wfyi.org
Hoosier worker injury and illness rates up slightly in 2021, but remain historically low
Workplace-related injuries and illnesses increased marginally in Indiana between 2020 and 2021, according to new federal Employer-Reported Workplace Injuries and Illnesses estimates. Indiana’s 2021 rate of 3.2 injuries or illnesses among every 100 workers continues an eight-year streak of the rate being below 4 percent. That's a significant decrease compared...
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
cbs4indy.com
How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices
Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
wfyi.org
Tightening abortion laws reignite conversation around a permanent Child Tax Credit
Maxine Thomas got her first Child Tax Credit payment in the spring of 2021. She was skeptical, like it was too good to be true. “I really didn’t think I was going to get it for some reason,” she said. Thomas is a single mom of five children....
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
wfyi.org
Prosecutor oversight task force holds lone meeting, issues no recommendations
A state task force – charged with exploring what to do if a local prosecutor refuses to enforce certain laws – held its first and only meeting Thursday. The panel talked for about an hour, heard no testimony and issued no recommendations. Task force co-chair Sen. Aaron Freeman...
Try Not to Laugh at These Responses After an Indiana Mail Truck Dumps Crates of Mail on the Highway
It happens to the best of us. Our hands are full, so we set something on top of our car while searching for our keys, then once we find them, we hop in the car, start it up and take off, forgetting about the drink or bag of groceries we sat on the roof until we see it tumbling down the road in our rearview mirror. When we do it, it usually doesn't stop traffic. Unfortunately, an Indiana truck driver carrying mail on the north side of Evansville couldn't say the same thing Thursday morning.
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
wfyi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
2022 Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, Indiana overview
Control of the Senate and House is still in question as several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Senate races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona could still determine which party controls the chambers. The following maps were provided by ABC News. Check out the maps below for...
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana voters elect Treasurer of the State, Indiana State Auditor
Indiana voters elected the Treasurer of the State and the Indiana State Auditor Tuesday night. Republican Daniel Elliot has been elected Treasurer of State, beating Democratic opponent Jessica McClellan with 62.0% of the vote. The race was called by the Associated Press with 70.04% of the votes counted. “Republicans have...
cbs4indy.com
Record warmth possible, tracking flurries too
INDIANAPOLIS – The tale of two seasons: summer warmth today, winter chill by this weekend. We are riding the temperature rollercoaster, here we go!. Temperatures on Thursday will climb into the lower to mid-70s. Our record high for the day is 77°, we will come close to record-breaking warmth! There will be elevated fire concerns on Thursday as well with the dry ground conditions and breezy winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.
