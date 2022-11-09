Read full article on original website
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army VeteranThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Denver may chip in $4.4 million for Montview Manor senior housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
Jefferson County school board approves closing 16 schools
In an effort to address a decline in enrollment, Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to close 16 schools as part of the "Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools" recommendation presented by staff. The resolution, which passed in a 5-0 vote, notes that the population of school aged children currently served is 69,000 — about 72% of its capacity of 96,000 students. Of the excess capacity, 40% is elementary schools, the document states. ...
DougCo schools superintendent disappointed but optimistic after failed votes
(Castle Rock, CO) In an email to DougCo school district parents, teachers, and staff, superintendent Erin Kane said she’s grateful to the community for coming together to support ballot initiatives 5A and 5B, even though it’s likely neither will pass.
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
Aurora woman accused of stealing $372,150 from Medicaid in billing fraud
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora woman is suspected of billing Medicaid for home health-care services that she didn't provide over about 16 months, resulting in the theft of $372,150, the Colorado Attorney General's Office said on Thursday. Dejane Reaniece Lattany, owner of Aggie's Angels Care Providers, faces charges in...
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
Downtown Longmont expected to get new hotel
Downtown Longmont could see a hotel in 2024. The Longmont Downtown Develop Authority board voted Wednesday to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with a developer to build a boutique hotel on the corner of Third Avenue and Kimbark Street. The hotel would replace the current parking lot. “This...
boulderbeat.news
Local (and Unofficial) Election Results 2022
City of Boulder, Boulder County + Special Districts. As of 11:18 p.m. Thursday, November 10. More results will be released next week. About 10,000, according to Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. She tweeted late Thursday that ballot processing would resume on Tuesday, giving workers time to rest over Veterans Day weekend.
UPDATED: Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
broomfieldleader.com
New Vista High students and staff celebrate a new beginning
New Vista High School students and staff paraded around the corner of Broadway and Baseline Road in Boulder with signs of celebration. All were overjoyed with the results of Tuesday night’s election results. Ballot issue 5A, which received 62% approval, authorized the district to increase its debt by $350...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver voters let landlords off the hook as early results show Ordinance 305 failing | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Early election night results show Denver voters soundly rejecting a proposal requiring landlords to pay a $75 per year per property to fund legal representation for renters facing eviction. Just over 107,000 votes have been counted, with about 60% of voters rejecting the ordinance as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The...
Boulder County’s next commissioner will be Ashley Stolzmann
Ashley Stolzmann looks to be the next Boulder County commissioner after winning 81.3% of the vote in the second round of election results. Stolzmann’s only opponent for County District Three was Libertarian candidate Bo Shaffer, who received 16,238 votes of the 87,114 counted so far for the commissioner election.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson, Douglas and Adams counties have been decided after Tuesday night's election, while the current sheriff in Arapahoe County was headed to victory on Friday. Jefferson County. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who...
Out Boulder County blasts Catholic Archdiocese guidelines
The head of Out Boulder County wants Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to meet with LGBTQ+ youth at the organization’s headquarters in Boulder to help put an end to “harmful ideas' ' about LGBTQ+ people in the Colorado Catholic Church. The invitation comes after the Denver Archdiocese released a...
boulderreportinglab.org
🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
douglas.co.us
2022 Douglas County General Election unofficial results
Please note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 General Election Unofficial Results page. Unofficial election results are posted a minimum of three times on election night: after the polls close but no later than 8 p.m., at or...
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker approves downtown development deal
Revitalizing downtown Parker continues to move forward as the town council voted 5-1 on Nov. 7 to approve a massive development agreement with Confluence Companies. The agreement involves the town selling six parcels of land that currently sit vacant along the downtown corridor. As part of the deal, the council...
