The Denver Gazette

Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax

The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Jefferson County school board approves closing 16 schools

In an effort to address a decline in enrollment, Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday night to close 16 schools as part of the "Regional Opportunities for Thriving Schools" recommendation presented by staff. The resolution, which passed in a 5-0 vote, notes that the population of school aged children currently served is 69,000 — about 72% of its capacity of 96,000 students. Of the excess capacity, 40% is elementary schools, the document states. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Downtown Longmont expected to get new hotel

Downtown Longmont could see a hotel in 2024. The Longmont Downtown Develop Authority board voted Wednesday to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with a developer to build a boutique hotel on the corner of Third Avenue and Kimbark Street. The hotel would replace the current parking lot. “This...
LONGMONT, CO
boulderbeat.news

Local (and Unofficial) Election Results 2022

City of Boulder, Boulder County + Special Districts. As of 11:18 p.m. Thursday, November 10. More results will be released next week. About 10,000, according to Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick. She tweeted late Thursday that ballot processing would resume on Tuesday, giving workers time to rest over Veterans Day weekend.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

New Vista High students and staff celebrate a new beginning

New Vista High School students and staff paraded around the corner of Broadway and Baseline Road in Boulder with signs of celebration. All were overjoyed with the results of Tuesday night’s election results. Ballot issue 5A, which received 62% approval, authorized the district to increase its debt by $350...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Election results for Denver area sheriff's races

DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson, Douglas and Adams counties have been decided after Tuesday night's election, while the current sheriff in Arapahoe County was headed to victory on Friday. Jefferson County. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far

Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
douglas.co.us

2022 Douglas County General Election unofficial results

Please note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 General Election Unofficial Results page. Unofficial election results are posted a minimum of three times on election night: after the polls close but no later than 8 p.m., at or...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker approves downtown development deal

Revitalizing downtown Parker continues to move forward as the town council voted 5-1 on Nov. 7 to approve a massive development agreement with Confluence Companies. The agreement involves the town selling six parcels of land that currently sit vacant along the downtown corridor. As part of the deal, the council...
PARKER, CO

