Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Kelly on way to seventh term as GOP aims to regain control of U.S. House
BUTLER — Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly toppled Democratic challenger Dan Pastore in the 16th District to win a seventh term to the U.S. House of Representatives and help push the GOP closer to regaining control of the chamber. Kelly was leading Pastore with about 60% of the vote,...
WAPT
Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House
JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
US News and World Report
Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
Beasley’s lead after early votes and mail-in absentee ballots eroded as more Election Day votes came in.
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Republican Ted Budd wins battleground North Carolina Senate race
North Carolina GOP Congressman Ted Budd has defeated the Democrat, former state Chief Justice Cheri Beasley. in the race for Senate.
Washington Examiner
Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the liberal mountain city...
Democrat Patty Murray re-elected for Washington U.S. Senate seat
AP News called the race at 9:10 p.m. Murray ran against Republican candidate Tiffany Smiley.
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
Montana’s western U.S. House district goes from ‘likely to ‘leans’ Republican in national analyses
Democrat Monica Tranel faces “an uphill climb” to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Republican and favorite Ryan Zinke “has a unique image problem,” said the Cook Political Report as it shifted its projection for the district from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican.”
US Rep Nancy Mace wins reelection in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to retain her 1st Congressional district seat for the GOP. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between Democrats and Republicans. But Mace came...
straightarrownews.com
Three House races in NY, VA and TX that could be bellwethers
Three U.S. House races could be bellwethers for the 2022 midterm elections. What happens in these congressional districts in New York, Virginia and Texas could be a sign for what Americans will see across the country as results roll in. In New York’s 17th Congressional District, the chairman of the...
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
‘A purpose in life’: Voters send Mace back to Congress for 2 more years in SC 1st District
Mace’s win against Andrews, the Democratic nominee, marks the first time a woman representative has won two back-to-back terms to represent the district.
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, lose a Senate seat, Edison Research projects
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans have picked up a net twelve seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 34 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Wednesday.
Comments / 0