Georgia State

WAPT

Thompson holds off Flowers to win re-election to U.S. House

JACKSON, Miss. — Incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson has successfully held off Republican challenger Brian Flowers to win re-election to the U.S. House. Thompson, of Bolton, has been a member of Congress since 1993 and is the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is also the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
BOLTON, MS
US News and World Report

Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Schumer: Democrats will hold Senate majority after midterm elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is confident that Democrats will keep control of the Senate as early voting continues and the midterm elections arrive in four days. Schumer said he believes Democrats will not only successfully defend seats they hold in battleground states but also pick up seats from...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Republican Edwards wins US House seat in western N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the liberal mountain city...
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
MINNESOTA STATE
News19 WLTX

US Rep Nancy Mace wins reelection in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has won reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Annie Andrews to retain her 1st Congressional district seat for the GOP. The district representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between Democrats and Republicans. But Mace came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Three House races in NY, VA and TX that could be bellwethers

Three U.S. House races could be bellwethers for the 2022 midterm elections. What happens in these congressional districts in New York, Virginia and Texas could be a sign for what Americans will see across the country as results roll in. In New York’s 17th Congressional District, the chairman of the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE

