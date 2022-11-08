Read full article on original website
Candidates weigh in on election night results
Election night culminated on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when votes from Beaufort County residents were tallied to determine who would be the returning and/or new leaders of the county. All results from Tuesday night remain unofficial until they are certified at a later date. Election Night Results. According to the North...
Health Inspections October 23-29, 2022
The following public health inspections were made in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. P.S. Jones Middle School Cafeteria, 1403 Market St., Washington, grade A, final score 100. Waffle House, 946 Carolina Ave., Washington, grade A, final score 92.5. October 25. Speedy Wok, 625 Washington Square Mall, Washington, grade A,...
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department Oct. 16-22, 2022
The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of October 16-22, 2022. Vandalism, destruction/damage to property, agency assistance at 100 block of Randolph Road, Washington, at 2:17 a.m. Vandalism, destruction to property at 4700 block of Mary’s Chapel Church Road,...
Locals become new owners of Down on Mainstreet
Glenn and Gennia Weatherington are leaving Down on Mainstreet in the hands of Beaufort County natives who have a long history at the restaurant. The Weatheringtons have owned the restaurant since 2005. They also own a gift shop across from the restaurant called NautiLife. Gennia said NautiLife will continue to be open and operate as usual, except she will work full-time there.
Fall scholarship recipients announced
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Registration is open for Spring 2023 courses starting in January and traditional students have a chance to win $1,000 in bookstore credits if they register during the Early Registration period ending on November 30. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA.
Down East Seniors Club
The Down East Seniors Club held their Nov. 9 meeting at the Blind. Center of NC in Washington. President Roy Whichard led the meeting. Jim Hackney played for the singing of “God Bless America” and the. group pledged allegiance to the flag. Charles Smith gave the opening. prayer...
Kay Frances Waters Rollings
Jamesville, NC — Kay Frances Waters Rollings, 78, of Cabin Creek Dr., died Tuesday November 8, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Poplar Chapel Church of Christ with Larry Woodley, David Jones, and Glen Crocker officiating. A private burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Rollings family.
NCDOT to repair bridge to Bath
The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will make repairs to the bridge in Bath leading into town. The project is expected to take 60 consecutive days (weather depending), according to Public Relations Officer, Andrew Barksdale. NCDOT does not have a date for when the project will begin; however, it is anticipated to be completed by Memorial Day 2023. NCDOT has budgeted $3.8 million for repairs.
Above and beyond the call to duty
In recognition of Veterans Day, I want to honor a Union soldier, Corporal Wilson Smith, who was a member of the occupying force in Washington during the Civil War. He hailed from upstate New York, near the village of Oriskany Falls. He had volunteered to join the New York Light Artillery as a member of Battery H. On September 6, 1862, a dark and foggy morning and the day before his 21st birthday, Smith and his fellow soldiers found themselves encamped along Washington’s streets. Several Union gunboats, including the Louisiana and the Picket, were anchored in the river abreast of Washington. The soldiers began stirring after a peaceful night’s rest when the order came to “fall in.” An expedition consisting of Battery H, four cannons, a detachment of cavalry and infantry, and a supply train was forming to head north out of town for some point unknown to the troops.
Pets of the Week: Nov. 12, 2022
The Beaufort County animal shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Animal control officers are at the shelter by 8 a.m. daily. Shelter employees will not answer the phone in the morning due to all staff being hands-on with morning operations. The shelter strongly recommends leaving a voicemail with contact information and will get back to callers as soon as possible. In the case of an emergency, contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s to reach the Animal Control officer on call. The shelter is located at 3931 U.S. Highway 264 East in Washington.
Megalodon teeth highlight of annual, online auction
(Washington, N.C.) Vacations, adventures, paintings, pours and paddles — river-lovers are raising the bar on Sound Rivers’ annual auction. “It never fails to amaze us how generous our auction donors are,” said Sound Rivers Executive Director Heather Deck. “The auction just keeps getting better every year.”
Washington Police Department Oct. 17-23, 2022
The following incidents were reported to an investigated by the Washington Police Department during the period of October 17-23, 2022. Domestic at 200 block of Washington Harbor Drive, at 12:03 a.m. Traffic stop at Hackney Ave. and West Fifth St., at 12:25 a.m. Assist other agency at 500 block of...
Bonnie Guilford Jordan
Bonnie Guilford Jordan,64, of Daytona Beach, formerly of Washington, NC, died on Monday, October 31, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022, at Kingdom Life Community Church, 681 US HWY 17N, Washington, NC. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service at 10:00 am at the Church. Family will receive friends and family at the home of Shirley Griffin, 409 Fleming St, Washington on Wed 11/9 and Thurs 11/10 from 5 until. Professional and caring service has been entrusted to: Leon Randolph Funeral Home of Washington, North Carolina.
Tropical Storm Nicole: AM Update (11/10/22)
This morning’s update from the National Weather Service has made minor changes to the timing of the forecasted impacts to Beaufort County. These changes have been highlighted below. Remnants of Tropical System Nicole is expected to move through North Carolina Thursday night and Friday, impacting Beaufort County as follows.
Coastal Flooding & TS Nicole: PM Update (11/9/22)
From Chris Newkirk / Beaufort County Emergency Services:. This afternoon’s update from the National Weather Service has added coastal flooding graphics for the sound side of the Outer Banks and made minor changes to the timing of the forecasted impacts to Beaufort County. These changes have been highlighted below.
Belhaven Police Department Oct. 15-21, 2022
October 15-16 No incidents reported. Obtaining property by false pretense, felony worthless check at US Highway 264 Bypass.
Marriages October 23-29, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from October 23-29, 2022. Kenya Deshonte Guilford and Carlos Jermaine Pritchard.
High Five: Harding recaps great race
Northside sophomore Andrew Harding takes a measured, tactical approach to running cross country and it paid off with a third place finish in last weekend’s 1A state meet in Kernersville. He covered the 5K course in 17:20, 34 seconds off the winning pace. The Bath, N.C. native played baseball growing up, then followed his older brother onto the Panthers cross country team. He also runs the 800, 4 x 800 relay, the mile and two-mile events on the track team in the spring.
Raiders ready for basketball season
Senior Abbey Cutler is one of four returning starters for the Lady Raiders. (Submitted) Basketball season starts next week for the Pungo Christian Academy girls and boys teams. Both have several starters back and the girls are looking for their third consecutive trip to the 1A Final Four. Girls: The...
