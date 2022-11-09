ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lebanon-Express

Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Lebanon-Express

Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Week

Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, Democrats inch toward Senate control

Former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has won his bid for re-election in Arizona's Senate race, beating Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and The Associated Press projected Friday.  With 85 percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Kelly had carried 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Masters' 46.1 percent, and was leading by more than 120,000 votes.  "It's been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona's senator," Kelly said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work." Masters has not yet conceded, and his official Twitter account had not...
ARIZONA STATE
Lebanon-Express

GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. With...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lebanon-Express

States that pay their politicians the most

Stacker ranked the most lucrative states for politicians in ascending order based on each state’s governor’s salary and state representative salary, using 2019 data from the Council of State Governments for governor salaries and 2020 data from the National Conference of State Legislatures for state representative salaries.
Lebanon-Express

Fact-checking claims about voter fraud across the country

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:. Ballots placed into secure drop boxes at some Maricopa County, Arizona, polling places that experienced issues on Election Day didn't get discarded or altered. A video shows a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots in a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race

Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
ARIZONA STATE
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In...
TEXAS STATE

