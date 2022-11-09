Read full article on original website
Democrat Eric Sorensen wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District
Democrat Eric Sorensen wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Eric Sorensen wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District.
Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell
Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell.
Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District
Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District.
Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District
Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District.
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski.
Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, Democrats inch toward Senate control
Former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has won his bid for re-election in Arizona's Senate race, beating Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and The Associated Press projected Friday. With 85 percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Kelly had carried 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Masters' 46.1 percent, and was leading by more than 120,000 votes. "It's been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona's senator," Kelly said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work." Masters has not yet conceded, and his official Twitter account had not...
GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. With...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee.
Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions
Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions.
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden's student debt relief program

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden's student debt relief program.
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line
AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Top border official has been asked to resign amid surging numbers of migrants to US-Mexico line.
Republicans blame Trump for lack of ‘red wave’ in midterms
With control of the U.S. Congress still hanging in the balance days after this week's midterm elections, many disappointed Republicans are putting the blame squarely on former president Donald Trump.
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Psaki said members of the GOP are probably begging Trump not to announce his 2024 plans "before the Georgia runoff because he's such a problem."
States that pay their politicians the most
Stacker ranked the most lucrative states for politicians in ascending order based on each state’s governor’s salary and state representative salary, using 2019 data from the Council of State Governments for governor salaries and 2020 data from the National Conference of State Legislatures for state representative salaries.
Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant
Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant

MYKOLAIV , Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant.
Fact-checking claims about voter fraud across the country
Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts:. Ballots placed into secure drop boxes at some Maricopa County, Arizona, polling places that experienced issues on Election Day didn't get discarded or altered. A video shows a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots in a...
AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In...
