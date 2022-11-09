Read full article on original website
Watch: Legal Takeaways Of State Question 820 With Attorney Alexis Gardner
This past election day, voters in two states including our neighbor Missouri approved recreational marijuana. Oklahomans will have the chance to vote on that in March. On Monday, attorney Alexis Gardner joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. to look at State Question 820 to talk about some of they key legal takeaways.
Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Receives Huge Donation From Google
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is at work packing thousands of boxes with food for this holiday season. To help get food to more families, the Food Bank has partnered with Google. “It's sending that message that Google.org wants everybody to thrive,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of The Oklahoma...
Volunteers Help Storm Survivors More Than Week After SE Oklahoma Tornado
Oklahomans in the southeast part of the state are working to pick up the pieces after a storm ripped through their community Nov. 4. One person was killed in McCurtain County, and many homes along with businesses were destroyed. Crews from near and far are still on the ground one...
Oklahoma Cheerleaders Compete In State Championships After Devastating Tornado
The night before cheerleaders in McCurtain County were set to leave for regionals, a tornado tore through their town. Some of the cheerleaders said this week has been rough for them. They've had to find a balance between cleaning up storm damage and preparing for the state championships. Smiling from...
211 Launches 2022 Holiday Resource Guide
211 of Eastern Oklahoma just launched its resource guide to help people in need during the holiday season. The holiday resource guide is available every year and is updated regularly with different organizations across Green Country willing to help people who are struggling around the holidays. CEO of the Community...
Winter Storm Moving Across Okla. Monday
A winter storm is making its way across the the state Monday. Parts of the west and southwest regions of the state have already seen snow Monday morning. Some roads in those regions have seen some slick spots on the road, so drivers should be cautious. As the storm moves...
AAA Warns Drivers Of Deer Rutting Season
Oklahoma is entering the peak time for deer breeding season, a dangerous time of the year for drivers, according to the American Automobile Association. From October through the end of December, drivers have a high-risk of encountering deer. AAA reported 836 deer related crashes last year, five of which were fatal.
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
Incoming Winter Weather Bringing Snow And Rain
A winter storm is just beginning in western Oklahoma. Expecting the heaviest totals in the west and southwest. Rain will mix with snow in Oklahoma City midday and try to change over to all snow as the system is exiting. Minimal impacts in Oklahoma City. Precipitation moves into the metro...
ODOT Crews On Standby, Ready For Winter Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY - With winter weather expected across the state Monday, Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are on standby and ready to respond. News 9's Colby Thelen spoke with the department about how it's preparing ahead of this winter event.
