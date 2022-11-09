ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Friday's Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NO. 20 ALABAMA 95, LIBERTY 59

Percentages: FG .327, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Porter 2-2, Peebles 2-5, Venzant 1-3, Robinson 1-4, McGhee 1-5, Rode 1-5, Cleveland 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Spell 0-1, Warfield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (McGhee). Turnovers: 13 (Cleveland 3, McGhee 3, Peebles 2, Jackson, Preston, Robinson,...
MONTGOMERY, AL

