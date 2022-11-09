Read full article on original website
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
1 child dies in shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one child dead and another person with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte. Medic arrived and pronounced one male juvenile...
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A crash on Interstate 77 in York County caused major delays Tuesday morning. Multiple lanes of northbound I-77 were shut down due to the crash, which happened near Exit 88 (Gold Hill Road) in Fort Mill. At one point, three lanes were blocked between Gold Hill Road and Exit 85 (SC-160).
Woman found dead in Gastonia house fire
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a house fire that left a woman dead Monday night. Police said the fire happened on Linwood Road just before 9:00 p.m. Officials said they found a 70-year-old woman dead inside the home. The Gastonia Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled...
Pedestrian hit, killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Matheson Avenue in north Charlotte Monday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened just before the intersection of Matheson and North Tryon Street around 6:30 a.m., according to Medic. The pedestrian, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCNC
How to get your car fixed after a car accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
Teens charged with murder in Rock Hill shooting
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four teenagers are facing charges in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Rock Hill early Monday, the Rock Hill Police Department said. Rock Hill police were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex on Paces River Avenue around midnight Sunday night. When officers got to the area, they found the 38-year-old victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
'It wouldn't be feasible' | NCDOT resurfacing project delayed by wet and cold weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation maintains over 80,000 miles of road in the state. That includes making sure the road markings and reflectors are in good condition for drivers to see. NCDOT has a project planned to re-stripe areas of I-485. The Charlotte Regional Transportation...
Juvenile injured in Salisbury shooting, police investigating
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Sunday. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 416 Messner Street on Sunday around 1:48 a.m. When police arrived, they found a juvenile with gunshot injuries. The child was...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
Ramp closures to continue on I-277 this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Road crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will continue bridge repairs on the John Belk Freeway end of Interstate 277 this week, requiring overnight ramp closures for the work. Ramp and lane closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly. All...
Person killed after being hit by car in NoDa, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A person was killed after they were hit by a car Monday in north Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood, paramedics confirmed. It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Matheson Avenue, east of North Tryon Street. MEDIC said they were called to the scene for reports of a pedestrian struck. They confirmed Mingji Jin, 62, died at the scene.
Crash on inner loop of I-485 causes major backups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash is causing major backups on Interstate 485 near Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. Two of three lanes of the inner loop of I-485 were blocked due to the crash at mile marker 67, which is just before the interchange with I-77. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m.
Serious crash blocks all lanes of I-485 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inner loop of Interstate 485 is shut down due to a crash near Johnston Road in south Charlotte, officials said. North Carolina DOT said the crash happened at mile marker 61, which is at the exit for Johnston Road / U.S. 521 in south Charlotte. It happened just a few minutes before 2 p.m.
Eastland open-air flea market to reopen Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eastland's open-air market is expected to reopen this weekend. The market is set to open Saturday morning on Galleria Boulevard. This comes after the city closed its previous location. The city initially said a new location wasn't possible. A temporary location was found for the market...
Cold rain expected Tuesday with wintry weather in the mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday is going to be a chilly, wet and miserable day across the Charlotte area with cold rain expected in the metro and a mix of wintry weather in the North Carolina mountains, forecaster Larry Sprinkle said. Light rain moved into the Charlotte metro around 6...
Abducted SC kids found safe, suspect facing charges
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Three young children who were abducted by a family member from an apartment in Fort Mill were found safe Monday morning, York County deputies announced. Jami'la Earvin is accused of taking three children from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the York County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning. Investigators say Earvin did not have permission to take the children anywhere.
Candy laced with THC, marijuana seized in large amounts from York County home
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County deputies seized 27 pounds of drugs, including 13 pounds of THC laced candy, from a home in Smyrna, South Carolina. The edibles were disguised with names like Starbuds, Cannaburst Sours and Skittlez, making them almost identical to real brands but with certain twists to the names.
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville
The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
Major retail theft ring busted in heavily armed takedown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A ring of thieves accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of merchandise from stores in the Charlotte area was recently busted in a heavily armed takedown, but the community could end up paying the price for their crimes. The thieves were shoplifting over-the-counter drugs from...
I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte reopened after deadly crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash led to part of I-485 Outer in southwest Charlotte being shut down Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl has died, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP). The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said it happened near I-77 South around 4:10...
