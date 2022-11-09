Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
Furr, Gibson selected as Soil and Water board of supervisors
In a three-person race for two positions with the Stanly County Soil And Water Conservation District, incumbent Curtis Furr and challenger Rebecca Gibson emerged victorious. Furr led with 45% of the vote (13,593), followed by Gibson with 30% of the vote (9,143). Franklin Lee came in a distant third with 23% of the vote (6,949).
Stanly News & Press
Ginger Efird to become Stanly’s next Clerk of Superior Court
In the election to replace Michael Huneycutt as Clerk Of Superior Court, Ginger Efird defeated Todd Lowder Tuesday night, taking home 79% of the electorate with 18,161 votes. Efird is currently the administrative assistant to the District Attorney of Prosecutorial District 28, a leadership role within the court system she has maintained since 2007.
Stanly News & Press
Meeting to be held Wednesday night regarding renewal of Alcoa’s stormwater permit
With continued concerns about the on-site hazardous waste from Alcoa Badin Business Park, which continues to leach into nearby waters in Badin, including Little Mountain Creek, several groups will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Atrium Health Stanly Education and Event Center (301 Yadkin St. in Albemarle) as part of a citizen hearing, which will address the renewal of Alcoa’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) stormwater permit.
Stanly News & Press
Church organizes 5K to benefit Stanly Community Christian Ministry
Nearly 200 runners, walkers and community members are expected at the 2022 Feed the 5K event in Concord on Nov. 19. Instead of registration fees, participants will bring non-perishable food items to donate to Stanly Community Christian Ministry, Inc., a non-denominational organization focused on ensuring individuals in Stanly County and surrounding areas have access to food to live healthy and active lives.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Health Department reports first flu death
The Stanly County Health Department reported on Wednesday the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu (influenza) season. An adult resident of Stanly County died due to complications of influenza. To protect the privacy of the family, no additional information will be released from the Health Department. “This is a...
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Nov. 1-9, 2022
Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Baron Antoria Johnson (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Mal Conduct By Prisoner/throw (F), 3) Habitual Misdemeanor Assault (f) (F), 4) Larc Merchant Exch Stolen Prop (F), 5) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 6) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 7) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 126 South 3rd Street, Albemarle, on 11/1/2022 13:27.
Stanly News & Press
Stanly Community College students complete cosmetology training
Eleven students in the cosmetology program at Stanly Community College have completed their training along with 1,500 contact hours. These students are now able to take the State Board of Cosmetic Arts examination, and, upon passing, will become licensed cosmetologists in North Carolina. Once licensed, students will be able to...
Stanly News & Press
The Talent Company to perform ‘Moana Jr.’
The Talent Company is about to take audiences to the Polynesian island of Motunui for its next production, which debuts Friday at the Albemarle Neighborhood Theater. Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and the demigod Maui to life onstage. The cast consists of 25 kids ages 8 to 14, who have been busy rehearsing since early September, including six who will perform with TC for the first time.
Comments / 0