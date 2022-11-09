The Talent Company is about to take audiences to the Polynesian island of Motunui for its next production, which debuts Friday at the Albemarle Neighborhood Theater. Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is a musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and the demigod Maui to life onstage. The cast consists of 25 kids ages 8 to 14, who have been busy rehearsing since early September, including six who will perform with TC for the first time.

ALBEMARLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO