nbcrightnow.com
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
PASCO – An attempt to stop an SUV for driving with no headlights on last month led Pasco police to rescue a woman and arrest two men on suspicion of kidnapping. Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, 39, and Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 27, allegedly forced a 25-year-old woman into an SUV by threatening her on Oct. 28 near North 22nd Avenue and West Sylvester Street.
KIMA TV
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
yaktrinews.com
nbcrightnow.com
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Yakima. The accident occurred on Wapato Road close to State Route 97, according to the Washington State Patrol. A 42-year-old Zillah resident struck another vehicle in the intersection after running a red light. The driver was taken to the hospital with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident
A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Lockdown at Davis High leads to six detained
YAKIMA, Wash. — UPDATE: 4:04 p.m. The six people detained in the Davis High School parking lot have been released, according to Inzunza. All six were minors, who together carried a BB gun and a flare gun. NOVEMBER 8, 2022 2:58 p.m. A temporary lockdown at A.C. Davis High...
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
yaktrinews.com
KIMA TV
Yakima Jiffy Lube offering service to prevent catalytic converter theft, YPD says
YAKIMA-- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is letting community members know about a service being offered in Yakima to prevent catalytic converter theft. Jiffy Lube of Yakima is engraving vehicle VIN numbers on catalytic converters for free, YPD said in a Twitter post. They say there is no appointment needed.
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
(Pasco, WA) -- Police in Pasco say a 24-year-old woman has died of injuries she apparently sustained in an assault. This happened Sunday around 7:30am off 28th and Hopkins. The original call was for a woman found not breathing. Officers arrived and found a 24-year-old unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent with being assaulted. She was revived and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was pronounced dead Sunday night around 6:30pm. Pasco Detectives are now continuing with a homicide investigation. We are asking anyone with information to please call the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
elkhornmediagroup.com
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested after chase, crash and shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A man was arrested Friday after a shooting in Yakima. The call for help came in just after 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the intersection of 80th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard. When officers with the Yakima Police Department got to the scene, they said two vehicles had crashed and they found a...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD releases traffic numbers for first week of November
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) released its Traffic Tuesday statistics for the number of traffic stops and incidents for the first week of November. From October, 30, through November, 5, the YPD responded to:. 1,057 total traffic stops. Issued 423 citations. 36 collisions.
