CIN_Ja.Thompson 100 kickoff return (Coe kick), 2:57. CIN_Tucker 55 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 11:34. CIN_T.Scott 76 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 7:34. ECU_C.Johnson 72 pass from Ahlers (Conrad kick), 6:03. CIN_FG Coe 37, 1:48. Third Quarter. ECU_Mitchell 4 run (Conrad kick), 10:06. ECU_J.Johnson 15 pass from Ahlers (pass failed),...

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO