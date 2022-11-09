ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears: Khloé is ‘the reason’ I got on board with ‘hot’ beauty trend

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Queens recognize queens.

Britney Spears took a moment to praise Khloé Kardashian on Tuesday, saying the reality star and her ever-changing locks have been the pop star’s source of hair inspiration lately.

“She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇‍♀️!!!” Spears, 40, tweeted alongside a picture of Kardashian at Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party in September, where the Good American founder sported long, wavy, voluminous blonde hair.

Britney Spears says Khloé Kardashian is “the reason” she’s been crimping her hair lately.
“How f’n hot is that,” the singer marveled, calling the “Kardashians” star, 38, “beautiful.”

But Spears admitted that her mane has a ways to go, adding, “I don’t see how hers is more puffy!!! I’m working on it.”

For the star-studded soirée (that was apparently “disco” themed ) Kardashian opted for a sparkly, long-sleeved top and matching miniskirt from Beyoncé-favorite designer Celia Kritharioti. She paired the eye-catching ensemble with bedazzled boots and a blinged-out purse.

“All the single ladies,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum cheekily captioned a series of photos from the lavish night, including a zoomed-out version of the one Spears posted.

Not only was the captioned a nod to Bey’s 2008 smash hit, but it also confirmed that Khloé, sister Kim Kardashian and pal La La Anthony — who were also in the pic — are up in the club … they just broke up … they’re doing their own little thing .

Despite her single status, Khloé’s most recent ex, Tristan Thompson, was also at the Bel-Air bash.

The singer went on to call the reality star “beautiful.”
Khloé and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, were in attendance as well, along with A-listers like Jay-Z, Drake, Megan Fox , Machine Gun Kelly, Lizzo, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, Lily-Rose Depp, Offset and Vanessa Bryant.

Though Khloé did not tag her hairdresser for the evening in any of her pictures, it’s more than likely that her go-to “hair artist,” Chris Appleton , is responsible for the chic ’70s look.

Page Six

Page Six

