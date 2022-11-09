ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Elections Saw a 61% Voter Turnout

As the Natrona County Board of Elections works on certifying the election results, according to the unofficial results, 22,953 total ballots were cast in the county, out of the 37,500 registered voters, leading to a 61.21% turnout. This is slightly higher than the 22,380 total ballots that were cast in...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Mills Community Center Sees High Voter Turnout, But Lower Than the August Primary

It's election day, and polling places across the state and in the county are filling up with people showing up to vote. At the Mills Community Center, poll worker Lilian Wright, who's been working the polls for around 20 years, said that they've had a steady stream of people coming in throughout the day, and while they had over 900 people during the August primary, at around 1 p.m., they were at around 400.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Laird, Nicolaysen, Milne win four-year seats on Natrona County Commission

CASPER, Wyo. — Three four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission were up for election this year, and all three will be filled by Republican candidates. Republican Dallas Laird, a former Casper City Council member, secured the most votes in the race to fill the four-year seats on the Natrona County Commission. Incumbent Commissioners Jim Milne and Peter Nicolaysen secured enough votes to grab the two other seats available, defeating Democratic challenger Tom Radosevich and Libertarian challenger Shawn Johnson.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action

If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Leah Juarez defeats Seth Coleman in race for mayor of Mills; challengers gain council seats

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Mills will be getting a new mayor starting in January after Leah Juarez defeated incumbent Seth Coleman in the General Election. Juarez, owner of the Fox Spa, defeated Coleman with 60.43% of the vote, according to the Natrona County Clerk’s Office. Results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. A total of 844 votes were cast.
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Early Birds Flock to Casper College to Cast their Votes

"Elections have been busy" said Lionna, one of the volunteers at the Casper College polling place. At 7:45 a.m. they had 37 people vote, which is a little busier than usual. Heather handed out the "I voted stickers" and watched the count. She said this is her first year; she didn't volunteer, she was "voluntold" she joked, all smiles.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Talks Cost Savings at the Ice Arena

On Tuesday, the Casper city council talked about what the city can do to address the amount it spends on the ice arena and where it can save money. Zulima Lopez, parks, recreation, and facilities director with the city, said they have a goal of a cost recovery rate of 65%, meaning the city would spend less on the subsidy, but going back to at least the 2018 fiscal year, the city has only reached 62%.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour

CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow to continue in western Wyoming Tuesday; Casper has 80% chance of showers Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected to continue in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The Tetons and Yellowstone National Park can expect 1–3 more inches of snow by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Gros Ventre Mountains and Togwotee Pass can expect 3–5 more inches of snow. The Wind River Range can expect 3–6 more inches by Tuesday evening.
CASPER, WY
