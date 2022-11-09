ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Incumbents Reynolds, Gates win races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28

Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, have won their races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, respectively, according to unofficial final voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Sid Miller has been reelected as Texas agriculture commissioner, defeating Democratic candidate Susan Hays on Tuesday night in a heated race. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support...
TEXAS STATE
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race

Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
TEXAS STATE
Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
TEXAS STATE
Incumbent Steve Toth takes early lead in Texas House District 15 election

Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Posted Nov. 8 at 8:23 p.m. Early and absentee voting results show Republican incumbent Steve Toth taking a lead over Democrat challenger Kristin Johnson in the race for Texas House District 15. According to early voting results, Toth received 31,408 early and absentee votes, or 64.97% of all votes, while Johnson received 16,934 votes, or 35.03% of the total.
TEXAS STATE
Incumbent Swanson retains Texas House District 150 spot

In the 2022 general election, incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, has won the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot against challenger Ginny Brown Daniel. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, has won re-election in the race for Texas House District 150, with 774 of 782 Harris...
TEXAS STATE
UPDATE: Cy-Fair incumbents to maintain seats in Texas House after Nov. 8 election

Jersey Village City Hall served as a polling location for Harris County throughout the early voting period and on Election Day. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) With all 782 voting centers reporting results in Harris County, Cy-Fair's incumbent state representatives all poised to maintain their seats in the Texas House of Representatives for the 88th Texas Legislature.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race

Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
TEXAS STATE
With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race

Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
TEXAS STATE
