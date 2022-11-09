Read full article on original website
Incumbent Whitmire takes early lead over Vachris in Texas Senate District 15 race
Early voting results show Democrat incumbent John Whitmire leading Republican challenger George Brian Vachris in the race for Texas Senate District 15. (Community Impact staff) Posted Nov. 8 at 8:03 p.m. Early voting results show Democrat incumbent John Whitmire leading Republican challenger George Brian Vachris in the race for Texas...
Republican incumbent Dennis Paul takes lead for Texas House District 129 race in early votes
Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Rep. Dennis Paul, R-Houston, has the lead in early votes by 9,246 votes for re-election to District 129 in the Nov. 8 election. Paul has received 60.54% of the votes, or 26,546 votes. Democratic challenger...
Incumbents Reynolds, Gates win races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28
Missouri City City Hall was a polling location in the Nov. 8 election. Check out the latest election results from Fort Bend County. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) Incumbents Ron Reynolds, D-Missouri City, and Gary Gates, R-Richmond, have won their races for Texas House of Representatives districts 27 and 28, respectively, according to unofficial final voting data provided by Fort Bend County.
UPDATE: Bonnen wins re-election in Texas House District 24 race
With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas House of Representatives District 24 incumbent Greg Bonnen has won his re-election bid. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Update 7:10 a.m. Nov. 9:. With all Galveston County polling places reporting, Texas...
Click2Houston.com
Sid Miller declares victory in Texas agriculture commissioner race
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican Sid Miller has been reelected as Texas agriculture commissioner, defeating Democratic candidate Susan Hays on Tuesday night in a heated race. Miller, 67, had a strong show of support...
Early-voting results put incumbent Jacey Jetton ahead in Texas House District 26 race
Early-voting results show the incumbent in the lead for the Texas House District 26 race. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Fort Bend County early-voting data, Republican incumbent state Rep. Jacey Jetton of Texas House District 26 maintains his lead over challenger Daniel Lee. Jetton has 61.09% of the votes and Lee has 38.91% of votes as of 11 p.m.
KSAT 12
No red wave, but Republicans continue inroads into long-Democratic South Texas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. McALLEN — Democrats minimized their losses Tuesday in South Texas despite an unprecedented Republican offensive in the long-blue region. But gone are the days of unquestioned Democratic control there.
Click2Houston.com
Republicans narrowly increase their majorities in Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republicans narrowly expanded their legislative majorities in both the House and Senate early Wednesday morning, though they fell short of taking some seats they targeted in this year’s midterm elections.
Incumbent Steve Toth takes early lead in Texas House District 15 election
Voters within Texas House District 15 cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Posted Nov. 8 at 8:23 p.m. Early and absentee voting results show Republican incumbent Steve Toth taking a lead over Democrat challenger Kristin Johnson in the race for Texas House District 15. According to early voting results, Toth received 31,408 early and absentee votes, or 64.97% of all votes, while Johnson received 16,934 votes, or 35.03% of the total.
Early-voting results show incumbent Swanson taking lead in Texas House District 150
In the 2022 general election, Ginny Brown Daniel, a Democrat, and incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, are facing off for the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot. (Community Impact staff) Early-voting totals have given incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, an early lead over challenger Ginny Brown...
Incumbent Ann Johnson leading race for Texas House District 134 after early voting
Candidate signs line the front of the SPJST Lodge, one of many polling places open on Election Day in the Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) With early voting results tallied, Democratic incumbent Ann Johnson leads the race for Texas House District 134 with 63.4% of the vote, or 34,184 votes. Republican...
Dan Patrick is projected to win over Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lieutenant Governor
Republican incumbent Dan Patrick claims third victory after going head-to-head with Democrat Mike Collier for the 2022 Texas Lieutenant Governor race.
Incumbent Swanson retains Texas House District 150 spot
In the 2022 general election, incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, has won the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot against challenger Ginny Brown Daniel. (Community Impact staff) Incumbent Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, has won re-election in the race for Texas House District 150, with 774 of 782 Harris...
The State’s A Mess – Re-Elect Us: Voters Re-Elect Politicians Responsible for Poor Results
Election night has come and gone and most incumbents retained their posts. It may come as no surprise that Texans don’t particularly like change. Incumbents this election seemed to count on that as their mantra appeared to be, “The state is in a hell of a shape. Please re-elect me and I promise I will fix it this time.”
Incumbent Valoree Swanson continues to lead in Texas House District 150 race
In the 2022 general election, Ginny Brown Daniel, a Democrat, and incumbent state Rep. Valoree Swanson, a Republican, are facing off for the Texas House of Representatives District 150 spot. (Community Impact staff) As of 10:45 p.m., with 11 out of 782 Harris County polling precincts reporting, incumbent state Rep....
Unofficial election results show US Rep. Randy Weber winning re-election
Results consist of votes from both Brazoria and Galveston counties. Results are unofficial until canvassed. (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) Unofficial election results show U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, R-Friendswood, being re-elected to Texas’ 14th Congressional District. As of 10:52 p.m., Weber leads with 68.98% of the vote, or 125,074 votes, while...
KVUE
What happened in Texas elections: A breakdown of key races and why neither party is satisfied
DALLAS — The national political narrative Wednesday morning was of Democrats overperforming and stopping a predicted red wave. It didn’t materialize in Texas either, but neither party us truly happy with the results. “Obviously we would love better results in the statewide elections,” Jamarr Brown, the Texas Democratic...
UPDATE: Cy-Fair incumbents to maintain seats in Texas House after Nov. 8 election
Jersey Village City Hall served as a polling location for Harris County throughout the early voting period and on Election Day. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) With all 782 voting centers reporting results in Harris County, Cy-Fair's incumbent state representatives all poised to maintain their seats in the Texas House of Representatives for the 88th Texas Legislature.
Republican Carrie Isaac projected winner in Texas House District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD transportation building in Guadalupe County on Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With more polling locations throughout the state reporting their votes, the unofficial results of election night are becoming more clear. Republican candidate Carrie Isaac has taken the lead in the race to be state representative for District 73 with a majority vote of 69.87%. Democratic opponent Justin Calhoun has fallen behind in the race with 30.13% of the votes.
With no incumbent, Republican Morgan Luttrell takes early lead in U.S. House District 8 race
Candidates Morgan Luttrell, Laura Jones and Roy Eriksen are running to replace incumbent Kevin Brady in U.S. House of Representatives District 8. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Republican candidate Morgan Luttrell leads the three-way race for U.S. House of Representatives District 8, early voting results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office show. As of publication, early results are in for three of five counties, excluding Harris and Polk counties.
