Second College Football Playoff rankings revealed. Where is Ohio State?

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The second release of the 2022 College Football rankings have been released and Ohio State is in the same spot as it was last week when the initial rankings were released. The Buckeyes were lept by Georgia for the No. 1 spot because of the Dawgs victory over former No. 1 Tennessee but held off a fast-charging Michigan team at No. 3.

Beyond that, TCU came in at No. 4 and the Vols dropped just a few spots down to No. 5, still in striking position to try and get two SEC teams into the top four. The rest of the top ten includes Oregon (6), LSU (7), USC (8), UCLA (9), and Alabama (10).

It sure looks like the big collision course is still set down the road for November 26 when Ohio State and Michigan meet for one of the most titanic matchups they ever have, as long as both can avoid a shocking upset over the next couple of weeks.

Ohio State now continues its preparation for hosting the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. After that, it’s Maryland on the road.

CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
