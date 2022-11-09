Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury
Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
Yardbarker
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
CBS Sports
Oilers' Evander Kane out three to four months after opponent's skate gashes his wrist
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss significant time after suffering a gash on his wrist Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers announced that Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will be sidelined for three to four months as he recovers from the serious wrist injury.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
FOX Sports
Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto is 5-1-1 in home...
FOX Sports
Zibanejad scores 2 in 700th game as Rangers pound Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who...
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
NBC Sports
Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury
For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
NBC Sports
Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?
Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
ESPN
Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again
WASHINGTON -- — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice.Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.Danault tied it 1-all...
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFFICIALLY SIGNS IN SWEDEN, ENDING HIS RETIREMENT
Nearly three weeks ago, HV71, a team in Sweden's top division, announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson would be ending his retirement and begin training with them. Flash forward to November 10th and Hjalmarsson is officially returning to professional hockey and has signed with HV71 for the remainder...
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 10: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage map returns for Week 10. The NFL travels to Munich for an early Sunday morning game, and there are four teams on a bye this week. FOX has the doubleheader, with CBS showcasing just five games, including one in the late window out in Las Vegas. NFL...
Introducing the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame is set to induct the class of 2022 this weekend. Let's take a look at each inductee.
