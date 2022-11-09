ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ESPN

Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak

WASHINGTON -- — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Keys to the Bruins being near the top of the NHL standings

The Boston Bruins were rumored to be washed up. They were supposed to be too old. And too injured. And too past their prime. No way could this Bruins' team run with the younger, faster Atlantic Division teams -- let along the high-flying league at large. That part turned out...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Fight breaks out during head shot review in Lightning-Capitals

WASHINGTON -- While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between these teams,...
TAMPA, FL

