Rutland, VT

jcitytimes.com

Developing: Mass Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

In a developing story, four people are being treated for gunshot wounds at Jersey City Medical Center following a mass shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. The shooting reportedly took place in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon. One victim was driven to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newportdispatch.com

Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted

RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
RUTLAND, VT
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WCAX

NH authorities search for armed fugitives

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWPORT, NH
NEWS10 ABC

Victim named after Rutland City homicide

RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Following an autopsy performed on Tuesday at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the Vermont State Police identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity, and the manner of death to be homicide.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police

Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
NEWARK, NJ
mynbc5.com

Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification

PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
sevendaysvt

Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says

In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
BERLIN, VT
mynbc5.com

Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire

CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
CHITTENDEN, VT
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional Facility

NEW JERSEY - A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey County Correctional Facility in Kearny jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the woman, Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later, officials said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting

A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
WCAX

Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
RUTLAND, VT

