jcitytimes.com
Developing: Mass Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
In a developing story, four people are being treated for gunshot wounds at Jersey City Medical Center following a mass shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. The shooting reportedly took place in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon. One victim was driven to...
VIDEO: Gunmen shoot at good Samaritan attempting to stop robbery on Bronx street
Police released video Friday of two suspects accused of shooting at a man who attempted to intervene in a robbery in the Bronx last week.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Rutland City homicide victim targeted
RUTLAND CITY — Following an autopsy, police have identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. Police say he was shot in the torso and upper extremities and appears to have been targeted. No one is currently in custody.
Hudson PD arrest NYC man for alleged robbery
Hudson Police arrested Malcom, D. McNeil, 32 of NYC. McNeil was allegedly involved in a robbery on October 9.
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland
A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, was killed after he was shot and then crashed his vehicle, according to a press release from state police Tuesday evening. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police identify man killed in targeted shooting that preceded car crash in Rutland.
21-Year-Old Accused Of Raping Minor In Dutchess County
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the rape of a minor in the Hudson Valley. Connecticut resident Axell Enrique Orellana Flores, of Waterbury, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, in connection with an investigation into inappropriate sexual contact involving a minor, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.
WCAX
NH authorities search for armed fugitives
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are searching for two fugitives they say could be armed and dangerous. Newport Police say Aaron Butler, 32, and Kearsten Simpson, 29, both of Newport, are wanted for suspected drug trafficking. They say officers conducted a search of a Newport home late last month following concerns for the welfare of five children. Inside the home, they found fentanyl, meth, and cocaine, along with several firearms.
NEWS10 ABC
Victim named after Rutland City homicide
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — Following an autopsy performed on Tuesday at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the Vermont State Police identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity, and the manner of death to be homicide.
Police: Connecticut man stabbed woman inside her Hempstead apartment
The female victim was also inside screaming after police say she was stabbed multiple times and transported to a hospital.
Pair Wanted For Using Stolen Car In Newark Shooting: Police
Authorities in Newark are seeking two women in connection with a stolen car used in a September shooting, they said. The fingerprints of Quanazia Bennett, 21, of Newark, and Kelly Devereaux, 24, of Bloomfield, were recovered from the car used in the Sept. 20 incident at 18th Avenue and Hunterdon Street around midnight, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. A warrant was issued for their arrest on Oct. 6.
mynbc5.com
Former Springfield Police Department officer loses certification
PITTSFORD, Vt. — A former Vermont Police officer has been decertified following a unanimous vote by the Vermont Criminal Justice Board. Former Springfield police officer Anthony Moriglioni had his law enforcement certification permanently revoked without the option for re-certification on Thursday, according to the board. The board made its...
Berlin Cop Who Murdered His Ex Previously Spoke of Killing Her, Colleague Says
In the final months of his life, Berlin police officer Jeffrey Strock would break down and cry, a coworker recounted to Vermont State Police investigators. Strock was upset about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Julie Fandino. Sometimes, Strock would say things were looking up because Fandino was still communicating with him, Officer David Rhoden told state police detectives. But there were also "really bad days" when Strock would cry and talk about how much he missed her.
mynbc5.com
Chittenden Fire Department investigating 'suspicious' house fire
CHITTENDEN, Vt. — The Chittenden Fire Department is investigating what it believes to be a suspicious house fire. The department said it received a call this morning at 7:46 a.m. about a structure fire involving a camp at a home on Main Street. Officials said the structure was completely...
Queensbury armed robbery under investigation
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.
Accused gunman who wounded 2 Newark cops to remain jailed, faces new charge
The man accused of shooting two Newark police officers last week when they tried to question him at an apartment building about an earlier shooting will remain jailed while his case is pending, a judge ruled Wednesday. Kendall Howard, 30, remained at-large for 22 hours after wounding the two officers,...
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional Facility
NEW JERSEY - A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey County Correctional Facility in Kearny jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the woman, Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later, officials said.
thecoaster.net
Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting
A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
News 12
Police: 4 men arrested for scheme involving using fake IDs to buy cars
Four people in Milford were charged after two of them attempted to buy cars with fake IDs, according to police. This incident happened Wednesday at Dash Cars. Two of the men involved attempted to buy cars, police say. The other two men are accused of driving one of the suspects...
