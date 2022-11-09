Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning, shortly after making landfall in Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was downgraded to tropical storm status, but it still packed maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph. Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach, hurricane center officials said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO