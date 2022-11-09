ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wuga.org

Athens News Matters for November 11, 2022

Our panel breaks down Tuesday's election results and talks about what went as expected, what surprised them, and what's next in Georgia politics. Emory gynecologist Carrie Cwiak, talks to us about the state of reproductive rights in Georgia post-Roe. Rocky Raffle Midterm Recap. Clarke County Board of Elections Chair Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
wtoc.com

When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia 2022 Midterm election results

ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Republicans line up behind candidates for Speaker

Members of the Georgia House are readying to select a successor for House Speaker David Ralston. Current Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) is lining up support to become state House speaker. Several other potential contenders to lead the chamber have bowed out and endorsed Burns. The official vote...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race

MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
Nymag.com

The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.

Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

The Georgia Health Report: Time Again for Open Enrollment

Most people consider Fall the holiday season, but for Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller, hosts of the Georgia Health Report, this time of year is “Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Plans Season.” This week, they’ll explain the basics of health insurance to help you choose the plan that meets your needs.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?

ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
GEORGIA STATE

