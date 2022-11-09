Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Athens News Matters for November 11, 2022
Our panel breaks down Tuesday's election results and talks about what went as expected, what surprised them, and what's next in Georgia politics. Emory gynecologist Carrie Cwiak, talks to us about the state of reproductive rights in Georgia post-Roe. Rocky Raffle Midterm Recap. Clarke County Board of Elections Chair Rocky...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
These Georgia school districts are going virtual for Senate runoff Election Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta school districts are announcing a virtual learning day on Tuesday, Dec. 6 due to Georgia's Senate runoff election. As some school buildings are used as voting locations, and to help free up time for families, districts have decided that teachers will teach online with students learning at home for the day.
wuga.org
How new election laws played out in Georgia, Texas and Michigan
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with professor Richard Briffault about new election laws in several states and how they affected the midterms. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
Georgia 2022 Midterm election results
ATLANTA — Results are pouring in, but some races remain too close to call. Georgians voted on several important races Tuesday, including the governor, secretary of state and a U.S. Senate seat. Check back here for results as they continue to update throughout the morning:. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Election Day Updates: Voting runs smoothly throughout Georgia
Below are live updates on how Election Day is going throughout Georgia. The results are starting to come in. View our live coverage of the results here. Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. Superior Court Judge Gregory...
wuga.org
Republicans line up behind candidates for Speaker
Members of the Georgia House are readying to select a successor for House Speaker David Ralston. Current Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns (R-Newington) is lining up support to become state House speaker. Several other potential contenders to lead the chamber have bowed out and endorsed Burns. The official vote...
Monroe Local News
Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race
Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Live Map Results | Georgia governor's race
MACON, Ga. — The race for Georgia governor is one of the many key races in the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Incumbent Brian Kemp is facing a familiar challenger in Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel. Kemp and Abrams faced of in 2018 in a competitive battle with Kemp winning by a little more than 54,000 votes.
Nymag.com
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
wuga.org
The Georgia Health Report: Time Again for Open Enrollment
Most people consider Fall the holiday season, but for Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller, hosts of the Georgia Health Report, this time of year is “Open Enrollment for Health Insurance Plans Season.” This week, they’ll explain the basics of health insurance to help you choose the plan that meets your needs.
WXIA 11 Alive
Did anyone win the Senate race in Georgia?
ATLANTA — Georgia, get ready to do that whole election thing all over again. The much-watched Senate race in the Peach State between incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker presented no clear winner on Election Night. Georgia Secretary of State Office Chief Operating Officer Gabriel...
WXIA 11 Alive
Nabilah Islam makes history with Senate win in Georgia
Nabilah Islam made history in the Peach State on Election Night. She's the first-ever Muslim and the youngest woman to be elected to the Georgia Senate.
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's governor race | Kemp projected winner, Abrams concedes
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Gov. Brian Kemp is now projected to win this race. With issues like the economy and abortion top of mind, and against the backdrop of a tumultuous last few years in American life and politics, Georgians are set to determine who will lead the state for the next four years.
