How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
floridapolitics.com
Civil rights groups say Midterms prove unfairness of Florida’s congressional map
Republicans picked up four House seats in Florida alone as the balance of power in the House remains uncertain. Civil rights advocates have argued Florida’s redistricting map is a partisan mess, and now they’re arguing the Midterm Election results prove it. The plaintiff groups suing Florida in circuit...
NBC Miami
Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties
We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
AIF: Ron DeSantis, GOP Officials in Florida Will Continue to Keep Taxes Low, Help the Economy
The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) weighed in this week after this week’s general election. AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis offered his take on statewide races, including Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ big win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and the GOP sweep of state Cabinet races. “AIF congratulates...
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday his office announced the launch...
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Florida governor’s race: Early polls indicate GOP lead in matchup between DeSantis, Crist
ORLANDO, Fla. — One of the biggest races in Tuesday’s election is the Florida governor’s race. Gov. Ron DeSantis is hoping to secure reelection while also juggling the state’s storm preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. He is running against former Gov. Charlie Crist. Polls and early...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
MSNBC
DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to supporters after being projected to win re-election in Florida over Democratic challenger former Rep. Charlie Crist. He thanked all those who voted and highlighted issues he focused on during his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
click orlando
Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
wintergardenvox.com
Leon County Judge dismisses Loomer election fraud lawsuit
Primary case closed the day before the general election. Leon County Judge Angela C. Dempsey on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by supporters of former Republican congressional candidate Laura Loomer that alleged election fraud by the Florida Election Canvassing Commission and the elections supervisors of Orange, Lake, Sumter and Polk counties. She handed down her decision during a 28-minute Zoom hearing in Florida’s Second Judicial Circuit Court.
wuwf.org
Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors
The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Bankson wins Florida House District 39
Commissioner Doug Bankson, who said goodbye to the Apopka City Council last Wednesday, will say hello to the Florida Legislature when it reconvenes in January. Bankson defeated Tiffany Hughes in the Florida House District 39 election. At 8:11 pm, with 100% of Orange County votes reported and Seminole County reporting 97.6% of the votes counted, the Florida Elections website reported that Bankson received 35,582 votes (55.89%), while Hughes received 28,020 (44.11%).
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
