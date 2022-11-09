Read full article on original website
Related
Police criticized for role at nationalist march in Warsaw
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march. The detention of the activists occurred during Friday’s yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw. Many liberal groups who oppose the march have accused the police for years of displaying favorable treatment toward the nationalists while treating protesters of the event unfairly. The counter-protesters held white roses and a banner reading “Nationalism is not patriotism” before police removed them from a location near the march route.
Yale Daily News
Yale alums win big in midterm elections
This year, dozens of Yalies vied for seats across federal, state and local levels in a competitive midterm elections season. This year’s midterm elections — which came during an atmosphere of stringent partisanship, false claims of election insecurity and the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election — saw gains for both Democrats and Republicans. While Yale does not involve itself in midterm elections, its affiliates traditionally donate to Democratic candidates and alumni often become political celebrities. As of today, over 500 Yale alumni have been elected to Congressional positions.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
(CBS) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena “is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity […]
Yale Daily News
Pre-law students lack “clear path” in application journeys
The number of people who applied to law school nation-wide increased by around 13 percent in 2021, making it the biggest surge in applicants since 2002. But at Yale College, pre-law students report feeling somewhat lost in their application journeys. The News spoke with a range of prospective law students who noted — for better or worse — the lack of a clear path for students interested in law school at Yale College.
Comments / 0