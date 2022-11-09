Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
‘I think we are leading the way’: Republican wave hits South Florida
Miami-Dade county has experienced a political shift that Republicans have been building on for years. A Republican had not won the county in a gubernatorial election since Jeb Bush ran for governor in 2002. That changed big time as Republican Ron DeSantis won the county by about eleven points after losing it by 20 points just four years ago.
Donald Trump's Rant About Virginia's Governor Has Twitter In A Tizzy
Donald Trump has never been one to mince words, but his behavior following the November 8 elections is extreme, even for him. In what's being called a "midterm meltdown," the former president has spent the last few days venting his spleen on everyone from his former friends to his own family. At a recent rally, Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former ally who is now considered his biggest potential competition for the 2024 presidential nomination. In a follow up statement, he repeated his slam of the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious," adding that he was classless, disloyal and "average" (via the Miami Herald). When Dr. Mehmet Oz lost his heated battle against John Fetterman for a seat in the Senate, Trump reportedly raged against everyone who had urged him to back the celebrity doctor — including his own wife, Melania (via Fox News).
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP “supermajorities.” “As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition,” says […] The post Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run
Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
Twitter Is A Mess As Joe Biden's Attempt At Student Loan Relief Gets Blocked
A federal judge in Texas has declared President Joe Biden's new student loan plan unconstitutional, yet another legal hurdle blocking millions of Americans from receiving much needed relief. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman's ruling called the program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power." While Joe Biden's...
GOP hopes of huge Latino gains realized in Florida but less evident around the country so far
Republicans had hoped to make big enough gains among Latino voters in 2022, extending their inroads from two years ago, that would fundamentally realign the political landscape in several battleground states -- and the presidential map -- in their favor.
fscsouthern.com
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida
In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
AIF: Ron DeSantis, GOP Officials in Florida Will Continue to Keep Taxes Low, Help the Economy
The Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) weighed in this week after this week’s general election. AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis offered his take on statewide races, including Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ big win over former Gov. Charlie Crist and the GOP sweep of state Cabinet races. “AIF congratulates...
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
fox13news.com
Republican Jay Collins eager to get to work after defeating longtime state senator Janet Cruz
TAMPA, Fla. - Political newcomer, Republican Jay Collins just pulled off a significant victory, defeating popular incumbent Democratic State Senator Janet Cruz, who's been in state politics for more than a decade. "Where I came from as a Green Beret you don’t do things because they’re easy, you do them...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday his office announced the launch...
Lawyer’s Appeal Rejected In Civil Gambling Case Against Former Florida AG Pam Bondi, Sheriff
A federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jacksonville attorney whose conviction was overturned in a high-profile case about alleged illegal gambling at internet cafes. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a district
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Pro-Choice Won In These 5 States Where Abortion Was On The Ballot
Political analysts, polls, and advocates were saying the same thing for months: abortion was going to be what motivated people to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v Jackson Health Organization decision back in June, any federal protections for abortion were repealed. The power to allow or ban abortions is now left in the hands of the states — a power that many have flexed without hesitation.
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Republicans win big in Hillsborough county, flipping county commission
Election night ended with a big upset for state and local Democrats. Many said they were shocked, but some, like ABC Action News’ political analyst Susan McManus said she saw this coming months ago.
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
All the Tampa Bay winners from Florida's 2022 midterm election
Michele Rayner, Kathy Castor among few Democratic wins in Florida election 2022
10NEWS
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
