Donald Trump has never been one to mince words, but his behavior following the November 8 elections is extreme, even for him. In what's being called a "midterm meltdown," the former president has spent the last few days venting his spleen on everyone from his former friends to his own family. At a recent rally, Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former ally who is now considered his biggest potential competition for the 2024 presidential nomination. In a follow up statement, he repeated his slam of the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious," adding that he was classless, disloyal and "average" (via the Miami Herald). When Dr. Mehmet Oz lost his heated battle against John Fetterman for a seat in the Senate, Trump reportedly raged against everyone who had urged him to back the celebrity doctor — including his own wife, Melania (via Fox News).

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO