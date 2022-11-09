ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘I think we are leading the way’: Republican wave hits South Florida

Miami-Dade county has experienced a political shift that Republicans have been building on for years. A Republican had not won the county in a gubernatorial election since Jeb Bush ran for governor in 2002. That changed big time as Republican Ron DeSantis won the county by about eleven points after losing it by 20 points just four years ago.
Donald Trump's Rant About Virginia's Governor Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Donald Trump has never been one to mince words, but his behavior following the November 8 elections is extreme, even for him. In what's being called a "midterm meltdown," the former president has spent the last few days venting his spleen on everyone from his former friends to his own family. At a recent rally, Trump attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former ally who is now considered his biggest potential competition for the 2024 presidential nomination. In a follow up statement, he repeated his slam of the governor as "Ron DeSanctimonious," adding that he was classless, disloyal and "average" (via the Miami Herald). When Dr. Mehmet Oz lost his heated battle against John Fetterman for a seat in the Senate, Trump reportedly raged against everyone who had urged him to back the celebrity doctor — including his own wife, Melania (via Fox News).
Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP “supermajorities.” “As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition,” says […] The post Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Noted creep and US House Rep. Matt Gaetz is not ready for a potential Ron DeSantis run for president. Shortly after the Florida governor and presumed frontrunner for the GOP's 2024 ticket won re-election, Gaetz penned an op-ed in the Daily Caller saying that the next presidential election is Trump or nothing. "The job President Trump started was not finished. Only Trump can be trusted to enact the 'America First' agenda he ran on in 2016.
Twitter Is A Mess As Joe Biden's Attempt At Student Loan Relief Gets Blocked

A federal judge in Texas has declared President Joe Biden's new student loan plan unconstitutional, yet another legal hurdle blocking millions of Americans from receiving much needed relief. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman's ruling called the program an "unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power." While Joe Biden's...
Polk County experiences Republican shift with Florida

In the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room, students from FSC’s political science department followed national polling and offered close analysis on the results of the high-stakes Nov. 8 midterm elections. The results of the elections will influence the political majorities of U.S. Congress. While control of the U.S. Senate is...
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Pro-Choice Won In These 5 States Where Abortion Was On The Ballot

Political analysts, polls, and advocates were saying the same thing for months: abortion was going to be what motivated people to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v Jackson Health Organization decision back in June, any federal protections for abortion were repealed. The power to allow or ban abortions is now left in the hands of the states — a power that many have flexed without hesitation.
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
