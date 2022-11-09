Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
Football Friday Night: Regular season awards and playoff preview
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia high school football regular season is in the books. Marvin, Frank Connor and Justin sat down to talk about the regular season, hand out some awards and preview the playoffs starting this week. Darkhorse team to win a state title?. Marvin James: My dark...
Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Peach County High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
mercerbears.com
Bears to Travel to NCAA South Region Championship
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer women's cross country teams will travel to Oklahoma this weekend for the NCAA South Region Championship. Race Time: 9:30 AM (Women), 10:30 (Men) Race Distances: 8K (Men), 5K (Women) Meet Information: Homepage. Results: Here. The Lady Bears came home in 6th at the Southern...
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
'No complications. Everybody was nice': Central Georgia voters see a smooth voting experience
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, 13WMAZ went to voting polls in Macon-Bibb, Houston, and Peach counties. We talked to voters who says there were no issues while casting their ballot. In Macon-Bibb County, there were 31 open polling locations, from Macon to Howard and in Lizella. Stevie Davis was...
41nbc.com
Fatal wreck near Smiley’s leaves 2 dead
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A wreck on Hawkinsville Road near Smiley’s Flea Market has left 2 dead. Bibb County Coroner told 41NBC just before 5:30 p.m. about the wreck, on Wednesday. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as information is released.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/8/22
3 people are dead after a shooting at as home in Bonaire. They were found after Warner Robins Police did a welfare check at the home on Monday.
41nbc.com
Actress attends Black Panther 2 screening in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Tubman Museum sponsored a special screening this Friday morning of Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever and the audience got to meet a special guest. Aba Arthur is an actress and writer. She has been featured in several film, television, and theatre productions and appears...
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash near Smiley's Flea Market on Highway 247 in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:40 p.m.:. The victims in the fatal accident on Highway 247 have been identified. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims are 57-year-old Tommy Keith Smith of Jones County and 20-year-old William Noah Jones of Macon. -------- UPDATE, 6:28 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are...
'Gas prices hurt us, too': Rising gas prices also frustrate Central Georgia store owners
MACON, Ga. — The fluctuating price of gas has been on the minds of many Central Georgians this year. Right now, prices have dropped since the summer with the national average under $4 per gallon. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to the 20th annual Convenience Store and Petroleum show in...
'A fair start': Macon-Bibb starts temporary grace period for school zone speeding offenders
MACON, Ga. — Several of you might have recently received a speeding ticket in the mail. Macon-Bibb County says they'll have a temporary grace period for people caught speeding in a school zone and got tickets from one of those cameras. Several speed zone school cameras have been popping...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design
MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
wgxa.tv
Woman arrested for plot to mail pot to Bibb County inmate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators have arrested a woman after they discovered that a male inmate had been plotting with her in order to get weed mailed into the jail, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. A press release from the Sheriff's Office states that investigators intercepted...
'Somebody is going to get hit': Speeders not obeying 2-way stop at intersection on Elkan, Thrasher avenues
MACON, Ga. — One family in a South Macon neighborhood are asking folks to give them a "brake" when driving in the intersection of Elkan and Thrasher avenues. They say folks just don't want to obey the two way stop signs there and it's driving them crazy. 13WMAZ’s Jessica...
3 teens arrested, charged in 'Operation Hamburglar' investigation of restaurant armed robberies
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested three juveniles in an investigation of a string of armed robberies at seven different fast food restaurants and one pharmacy. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, "Operation Hamburglar" was an investigation of the robberies which were committed from January 2022 through May 2022.
41nbc.com
BCSO charges 3 teens in “Operation Hamburglar”
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has charged 3 juveniles with armed robbery in the process of what the sheriff’s office has named “Operation Hamburglar”. The BCSO says the charges came after a string of Commercial Armed Robberies involving 7 different fast...
41nbc.com
Macon woman arrested after attempting to mail drugs to inmate
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon woman has been arrested after planning to mail drugs to an inmate at the Bibb County Jail. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Amber Leigh Abney was in contact with inmate 34-year-old James Douglas Adkins and planning to mail drugs to the Bibb County Jail. The BCSO were able to intercept phone conversations between the two to learn of the plan.
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
Comments / 0