Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kucherov can extend point streak to 12 games for Lightning
Kraken try to tie home win mark; Maple Leafs begin busy Hockey Hall of Fame weekend. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Friday. Kucherov can extend point...
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
ESPN
'Probably my last shot': How Marcus Mariota has helped the Falcons become a playoff contender
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- When Marcus Mariota was trying to figure out his immediate future as an NFL quarterback in March, he was intrigued by the Atlanta Falcons. They offered a familiarity with the staff, going back to Mariota's days with coach Arthur Smith with the Tennessee Titans. They offered a reasonably good contract -- two years, $18.75 million with $6.75 million guaranteed. Perhaps more important than anything else: The Falcons offered a chance to start.
NHL
Dach scores twice, Canadiens defeat Canucks
MONTREAL -- Kirby Dach scored twice for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Bell Centre on Wednesday. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (7-6-1), and Sam Montembeault made 31 saves after Jake Allen made 41 in a 3-2 shootout victory at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
ESPN
BKC Glance
Regent at Hampton, 8 p.m. Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m. NC A&T at Iowa St., 1 p.m. Harvard vs. Elon at Asheville, N.C., 2 p.m. William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Richmond at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m. George Washington at Hofstra, 7 p.m. Monmouth (NJ) at Illinois,...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings get annihilated by New York Rangers, Jonatan Berggren gets his 1st NHL point
Detroit got blown out 8-2 by the New York Rangers, 6 of those goals coming into the 3rd. Absolute embarrassment of a game, the second of the season.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the St. Louis Blues
Devils GM on the idea of exploring the goalie market. Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald when asked yesterday if they plan on exploring the goalie trade market:. “We’ll explore anything and everything. If it makes sense to keep us from overworking certain goalies or if we prefer...
Yardbarker
Capitals coach Peter Laviolette enters COVID protocol
Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette entered the NHL's COVID protocol ahead of Friday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. Per the Capitals, Laviolette will miss Friday's game against the Lightning as well as Sunday's return match at Tampa Bay. Assistant coach Kevin McCarthy will assume head coaching responsibilities...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
NHL
Preds Fall 5-3 to Central Division Rival Colorado
Nashville Will Return Home After Going 2-3-0 on Five-Game Road Trip. In the teams' first meeting since the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Nashville Predators dropped a 5-3 decision to the Colorado Avalanche Thursday at Ball Arena. Eeli Tolvanen, Ryan Johansen and Roman Josi scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30...
FOX Sports
Dach, Montembeault power Canadiens past Canucks 5-2
MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored two goals and Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves, leading the Montreal Canadiens to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored for the third time in two games.
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
Yardbarker
Lightning Fill Void in Lineup With Koepke and Perbix
No one wants to see a player suffer an injury or miss time due to surgery. However, sometimes these forced roster changes actually benefit a team by giving unproven minor-league players an opportunity to demonstrate what they have and gain NHL experience. As the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Zach Bogosian and...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Carlson returns from injury for Capitals
Ekblad back for Panthers on Saturday; Andersen out for Hurricanes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. John Carlson returned from a lower-body injury for the Capitals when they hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning...
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Red Wings view upcoming four-game road trip as 'a huge reset'
DETROIT -- Three days after the Detroit Red Wings fell, 8-3, on the road to the Buffalo Sabres last Monday, they responded with a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals. And after dropping an 8-2 decision to the visiting New York Rangers on Thursday, captain Dylan Larkin said he wants the Red Wings to quickly put the past behind them.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 14: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
TORONTO — The streak is over. The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2) extinguished their worst winless streak of Sidney Crosby’s captaincy on Wednesday by beating the Washington Capitals, 4-1. The Penguins can stand taller and breathe easier, but they face a tough Canadian back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, beginning with the talented Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
ESPN
Why 800,000 fans vied to see Tom Brady, Bucs face Seahawks in Germany
MUNICH -- For 45-year-old Markus Jantke, there was no way he was going to miss an opportunity to witness the NFL's first regular-season game played in Germany. Not after being a fan since the 1980s, long before NFL games were televised on a weekly basis and long before most of his friends and fellow countrymen had any clue about the sport he'd grown to love despite being 5,000 miles away.
Comments / 0