Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
WFAE.org
With Democrats' win in Arizona, they are one seat away from retaining Senate control
Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has now won reelection to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press has called. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly netted another 8,000 votes out of the latest batch of 80,000 votes from Maricopa County, Arizona's largest.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Second-Highest Youth Midterm Voter Turnout in 3 Decades, Early Estimates Show
Youth voters contributed to better-than-expected results for Democrats nationwide this election cycle, turning out at their second-highest midterm rate in three decades. Some 27% of all people ages 18 to 29 cast ballots, more than in any recent midterm election except 2018, according to estimates from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic […]
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
The merits of Trump's presence are being debated, and Georgia Republicans feel that DeSantis' support would be a big boost, CNN reported.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
(CBS) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena “is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity […]
