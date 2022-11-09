ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson calls for an end to using electronic voting machines

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 3 days ago
Fox News host Tucker Carlson called for an end to using electronic voting machines just hours after the first polls closed in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Carlson argued on the network Tuesday night that “the core problem” is “we’re not really very serious about democracy if we’re using electronic voting machines or if we’re not requiring photo ID to vote.”

“You’re going to have these moments where everybody in the country fears volatility because one side doesn’t believe the result is real. You see it on both sides,” he continued as initial election results rolled in.

“It’s not just, you know, ‘the crazy right.’ It’s everybody is losing faith in the system itself. So I hope if there’s one thing that comes out of this, and I hope it’s bipartisan — no electronic voting machines,” he said, adding, “Require ID, and then we can just call it a day.”

Carlson during his appearance referenced reported problems from earlier Tuesday involving voting machines in Maricopa County, Ariz., where local election officials said they were experiencing issues processing ballots electronically.

The prime-time host argued that such incidents undermine public confidence in the election system.

“And what happened today in Maricopa County, where some huge percentage of voting machines, electronic voting machines, according to The Arizona Republic, 30 percent — they claim these are Dominion voting machines, but it almost doesn’t matter — electronic voting machines didn’t allow people to vote, apparently,” Carlson said. “Whatever you think of it, the cause of it, it shakes people’s faith in the system.”

Dominion Voting Systems, one of the largest providers of voting systems in the country, is currently suing Fox News for defamation for airing false claims made by allies of former President Trump about its software following the 2020 election.

Fox has unsuccessfully moved to have the lawsuit dismissed on First Amendment grounds, and its lawyers have said the allegations made against Dominion and other voting systems providers were newsworthy. A trial in the case is expected to begin early next year.

karma12
2d ago

A lot of gullible people believe there is election fraud BECAUSE they have been spoonfed that lie by Trump, Carlson and others. If Carlson were to tell his viewers every day for a month that the moon is made of cheese I could guarantee his viewers would be convinced the moon is made of cheese. It is not voting machines that are the problem, it is people who cannot think for themselves.

guest304
2d ago

I’d actually be skeptical of hand counting a couple hundred million votes . Didn’t trump and his followers want the vote count “ done “ on Election Day to help prevent fraud . Lol yeah Tucker stick to doing what you do best not News .

Kyle Littleton
3d ago

if we were very serious about democracy we would strip our republic of its constitutional values and it'd be majority rule and the Republicans wouldn't hold the presidency ever again..

The Hill

