The Motley Fool describes some cryptocurrencies/blockchains that exist that are better at wasting less energy and protecting the environment. The existence of distributed ledgers like this shows a potential decent future for Web 3.0 and another reason why we might eventually move away from web 2.0: blockchains like these can produce less carbon than old proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin and traditional databases currently being utilized by traditional tech giants for a cleaner environment and more efficient decentralized networking technology. It should be noted that these eco-friendly cryptocurrencies & blockchains are also highlighted in the White House report, so even the American government is taking note of the potential of these particular distributed ledger technologies. However, unlike the previously mentioned report and Motley Fool article, this particular story I am writing is going to focus on only one of them: Cardano!

2 DAYS AGO