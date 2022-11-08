Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Digital Assets Outfit Archax Raises $28M in Series A Funding Round
London-based digital assets exchange, Archax has announced the conclusion of its Series A funding round in which it pulled the sum of $28 million from investors. As announced by the firm, the funding round was led by abrdn and enjoined participation from Bitrock Capital, Blockchain Coinvestors, CE Innovation Capital, Keiretsu Capital, Lingfeng Capital, Mathrix AG, SGH Capital, and The Tezos Foundation.
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open Source
The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree proof of reserves solution open source. Announced by Gate.io’s founder and CEO Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
ihodl.com
Blockchain Forensic Firm TRM Labs Bags $70M
American blockchain forensic firm TRM Labs has raised $70 million in its Series B funding round, bringing the total amount of raised money to $130 million. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The company said in a press release...
blockchain.news
Crypto Social Activities Hit ATH with Over 6.9 Billion Engagements amid FTX Crisis
The unfolding FTX crisis has made social engagement, social mentions, and social contributions reach historic highs in the crypto market, according to social intelligence company LunarCrush. Per the report:. “The million people speaking about crypto resulted in 2.4 million total crypto mentions (avg 1.8 million) and 6.9 billion engagements (avg...
blockchain.news
Was the Secret Transfer of $4 Billion to Alameda, FTX's Undoing?
The liquidity crunch facing FTX might have emanated from Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto exchange's CEO, secretly transferring at least $4 billion to boost Alameda, with part of the funds being customer deposits, according to Reuters. Per the report:. “Seeking to prop up Alameda, which held almost $15 billion in assets,...
blockchain.news
BitMEX to Launch BMEX Token Trading on Friday
Crypto exchange Bitmex has announced it will launch the trade of its BMEX token on 11 November. As the company aims to regain market share in the derivatives space, Bitmex stated that the token would be used to reward users of its platform. The rewards will be allocated via trading fee discounts, withdrawal fee waivers, improved staking rewards, and access to new products and services on the Bitmex platform.
blockchain.news
Indonesia Plans to Strengthen Security for Crypto Investments
Indonesia plans to improve security for cryptocurrency investments in the country. The Financial Service Authority (OJK) of Indonesia will oversee the regulation, supervision and oversight of crypto investments to improve protection for investors, the Southeast Asian country's finance minister said on Thursday. The cryptocurrency sector in Indonesia is currently under...
thenewscrypto.com
Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London
Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote to attendees and engaging with partners and industry executives. The event is one of Europe’s most influential crypto events of 2022 and brought together influential leaders and industry experts from around the world.
todaynftnews.com
Line introduces NFT marketplace on DOSI, its NFT platform
Earlier, LineNext released DOSI’s beta version. Line Next is determined to develop and grow the worldwide NFT ecosystem. DOSI provides an all-roundNFT ecosystem that enables users to enjoy the NFT experience at its best. LineNext, Line’s NFT unit, has released a C2C or consumer-to-consumer market on DOSI, an NFT...
ffnews.com
AQRU Launches Crypto Accountancy Start-up Daxiom
AQRU plc (AQSE: AQRU), an incubator specialising in opportunities in decentralised finance (“DeFi”), is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Ben Sampson and Elliot Fielding, Managing Partners of the UK-based chartered accountancy firm Sampson Fielding Ltd. (“Sampson Fielding”), to launch a start-up under the brand “Daxiom” offering technology-led accountancy and advisory services for institutions holding digital assets, and their auditors.
salestechstar.com
Eleveo Integrates Its Workforce Optimization Suite With Zoom Contact Center
Partnership delivers a comprehensive, omnichannel solution for cloud contact center management. Eleveo has joined Zoom’s ISV Partner Program and is integrating its Workforce Optimization (WFO) software suite with Zoom Contact Center, the company’s omnichannel cloud contact center platform. As an ISV, Eleveo contact center optimization and compliance tools...
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Ping, Agent IQ, Atlar and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Ping, a global payment platform...
blockchain.news
Billions of Dollars Exit Exchanges as Investors Scuttle Towards Safety
This week has become a very huge and historic one in the crypto ecosystem as markets have been on a consistent freefall. High-performing tokens at the beginning of the month are now seeing their prices slump and valuations tank as the FTX implosion has sent a ripple effect to the length and breadth of the market.
Motley Fool
The Real Winners Now That This Big Tech Company Is Bridging Web2 and Web3
Google's new blockchain node engine can help fuel development on blockchains. Ethereum and Solana are positioned to benefit most out of all blockchains currently. Google's prioritization of innovation should ensure a solid future of growth for the tech giant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
nftevening.com
Chain CEO Deepak.eth Is Selling His NFT Portfolio Due To FTX Failing
Chain Protocol CEO Deepak.eth is selling his NFT collection owing to the FTX fallout. The sale comes following an 8-digit dip in his Chain Protocol project on FTX. The collection carries top of the line NFTs including 10 CryptoPunks and 7 Bored Apes. Read on to learn how you can bag these NFTs.
Cardano: The Eco-Friendly Blockchain
The Motley Fool describes some cryptocurrencies/blockchains that exist that are better at wasting less energy and protecting the environment. The existence of distributed ledgers like this shows a potential decent future for Web 3.0 and another reason why we might eventually move away from web 2.0: blockchains like these can produce less carbon than old proof-of-work blockchains like Bitcoin and traditional databases currently being utilized by traditional tech giants for a cleaner environment and more efficient decentralized networking technology. It should be noted that these eco-friendly cryptocurrencies & blockchains are also highlighted in the White House report, so even the American government is taking note of the potential of these particular distributed ledger technologies. However, unlike the previously mentioned report and Motley Fool article, this particular story I am writing is going to focus on only one of them: Cardano!
freightwaves.com
Shorter contracts now the norm, says Warp founder
Short-term contracts are now the norm as shippers and carriers navigate a rocky end to 2022. “Carriers don’t want to sign off on a six-month deal when they don’t know what will happen in three months,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, founder and CEO of Warp, a middle-mile technology company. Sokolovsky said that his company is dealing only in three-month contracts at this point.
crypto-academy.org
Web 3.0 Adoption in Japan to Be Facilitated Through Mobile Operators
NTT Docomo, the biggest mobile operator in Japan, plans to be the catalyst in Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. NTT Docomo, which has more than $40 billion in revenues annually, has recently unveiled plans for Web 3.0 adoption in Japan. The company partnered with Astar Network, which is a multichain smart contract platform. Through this partnership, NTT Docomo aims to provide citizens of Japan the freedom to use digital assets for governing purposes.
e-cryptonews.com
Polkadot Blockchain’s ‘DOT Token’ Declared a Software By Web 3 Foundation
On its third anniversary of proactive engagement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Web3 Foundation made a landmark announcement. It confirmed a major step towards the achievement of Web 3.0, a decentralized, trustless, serverless internet ecosystem. The Polkadot blockchain’s native token (DOT), originally offered, sold, and delivered to...
