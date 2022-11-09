Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
NBC New York
Why Was Nikita in Jail in Miami? Here's Latest on NYC YouTube Star
A New York City social media influencer with more than 3.5 million subscribers on YouTube was arrested Monday on a battery charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle at a police officer at a Miami Beach hotel. Nikita Dragun, 26, was charged with four counts including battery on an officer...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?
We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
stupiddope.com
How to Score The Best Weed in NYC
There is no law against using weed in NYC. You can smoke weed anywhere at any time, and there are no restrictions. Considering New York’s current weed laws, obtaining the best weed in NYC is crucial. The best weed in NYC can be easily ordered with confidence if you follow these two steps.
stupiddope.com
How to Find The Best Weed in New York City
There is no law against smoking weed in New York City, and it is available everywhere you go. With the current weed laws in New York City, getting the best weed in the city safely is essential. When it comes to delivery, you can rest assured that following these two steps will ensure you get the best weed in New York City.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man has been indicted for murdering and dismembering his girlfriend, stuffing her body parts in suitcases in her East New York Apartment. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has announced charges against Justin Williams, 24, of Manhattan was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice. I hope that this prosecution brings a The post Manhattan man indicted for murdering and dismembering girlfriend in NYC apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Raleigh News & Observer
Paint job on the exterior of this house for sale has Zillow Gone Wild talking. ‘Why?’
A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class
Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
‘Dumped & Tied to Porch’ New York Animal Shelter Looking for Info on Dog
A local animal shelter is asking the Hudson Valley if anyone might have any information on a dog that was left chained to the front door of their shelter. The Adopt-a-Dog animal shelter in Armonk, New York is hoping that someone might have more information on a dog that was left at the shelter this week. Adopt-a-Dog took to Facebook to share a story about a dog that was left outside of the shelter in hopes of finding its owner or maybe a new home.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions
The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
Jadakiss, Styles P Announce ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ Show In NYC
Jadakiss and Styles P of Yonkers rap crew The LOX are holding a year-end concert for their loyal New York City fans, the two MCs announced Monday via Instagram. According to a promotional post shared on both artists’ accounts, the pair will host a show entitled ‘Back To Back: Masters of the In & Out Flow’ at Irving Plaza next month. More from VIBE.comThe LOX Are "In The Process" Of Getting Publishing Back From DiddyBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Confirmed For Summer 2023Mary J. Blige Brings Out Jadakiss, Diddy, And More During New York Concert “NYC!!!! my brother @jadakiss and myself wanted to do something...
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC Subway
Disturbing footage shows two metro riders punching and kicking each other while other commuters stand back and observe the altercation. Disturbing Footage of Subway Fight.Image by NY Action From Twitter.
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
