hotnewhiphop.com

Jon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Remarks

Jon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s “The Message.”. Jon Stewart discussed the recent antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving while appearing on Apple Music 1’s The Message with Ebro Darden. Both West and Irving have faced backlash in recent weeks for sharing antisemitic messages online.
hotnewhiphop.com

Deion Sanders Questions Why People Are So Concerned With Kyrie & Kanye

He asked social media why they “get emotional” about the two stars “but not yo own son or daughter.”. There have been impassioned takes across social media pertaining to Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star’s career hangs in the balance as he is centered in controversy. After Irving showed public support of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, the backlash was swift. The film has been criticized for anti-Semitic rhetoric and Hollywood’s elite have spoken out against it.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial

The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son’s Name Is Jacob

Nicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son’s name is Jacob. Nicki Minaj says that her son’s name isn’t Jacob, despite a viral TikTok post claiming otherwise. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that the user who posted the claim is just looking for views.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight

Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
hotnewhiphop.com

Future Reportedly Changes Last Name To “Cash”

Future appears to confirm that he legally changed his last name to Nayvadius Cash. Future’s infatuation with money reached new heights this week. The rapper confirmed on Instagram that he formally changed his last name to “Cash.”. On Wednesday, a report began circulating online indicating the name change....
hotnewhiphop.com

21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments

21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
hotnewhiphop.com

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 “White” Gets New Images

The latest A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 colorway has been revealed. A Ma Maniére has been talked about quite a bit as of late and for very good reason. The Atlanta-based sneaker boutique continues to come out with some amazing sneakers, especially with the likes of Jordan Brand. Additionally, they continue to choose amazing silhouettes, which helps.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Freestyles Over Latto’s “Big Energy,” Mentions His BMs

The rapper has been taking hits from all sides, but he returns with a new freestyle to shut down his haters. DaBaby is going through a rough season, but his latest freestyle shows him at the top of his game. The North Carolina rapper has been a controversial Hip Hop figure since he first emerged in the mainstream. His rough-around-the-edges nature appealed to his fanbase, but it also spelled legal trouble.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction Speculation

The renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion’s side in the “Circo Loco” social media fiasco. Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Gifts French Montana A Camel For Rapper’s Birthday

Several celebs attended French Montana’s star-studded birthday bash. French Montana recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded birthday bash at his Hidden Hills mansion. Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Tiffany Haddish were all in attendance to celebrate French’s 38th birthday. The “Unforgettable” rapper received lots of...
MONTANA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Baby Racks Talks Gucci Mane Dropping Him From Label: “I’m 1017 Forever”

Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Bleu Drops “Tantra” Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French Montana

This week, our favorite artists have shared new music, including Yung Bleu who arrived with Tantra. The Alabama star has been enjoying the fruits of his successes since his burst into the mainstream. Last year, he delivered his praise-worthy debut Moon Boy, and now, he’s back with its follow-up.
ALABAMA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Denies Paying $3Mil In Child Support

After a report claimed he was shelling out millions per year, Cannon clarified he spends “more than that.”. The latest announcement from Nick Cannon and Abby Del La Rosa thrust them back into the spotlight. The pair are parents to young twins Zillion and Zion, and this week, they shared they were expecting another. This news comes on the heels of Alyssa Scott sharing that she, too, is pregnant with Cannon’s child. Scott and Cannon sadly lost their five-month-old son around this time last year.
hotnewhiphop.com

SZA Bares All In BTS “PSA” Photos

SZA showed off her curvy physique in as she donned herself in glow-in-the-dark liquid. SZA is continuing the countdown for the release of her highly anticipated single “PSA.” Earlier this week, the songstress celebrated her 33rd birthday by blessing her loyal followers with a preview of new music and a visual teaser of the cryptic track . On Thursday, SZA teased even more behind the scenes moments from the upcoming video.
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Sale Projections Increase To 400k

“Her Loss” is project to land Drake and 21 Savage the top spot on the Billboard 200. The sales projections for Drake & 21 Savage’s newest album, Her Loss, have increased from 335,000-350,000 first-week units to 400,000. The figures come courtesy of HitsDailyDouble. The estimates push down Taylor...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reveals Whether He Thinks Hip-Hop Is More Violent Now

50 Cent says social media plays a big role in the rising number of deaths of rappers. 50 Cent recently debuted the most important entry into his TV catalog, Hip Hop Homicides. The show, hosted by Van Lathan, explores the unsolved murder cases of Soulja Slim, XXXTENTACION, King Von, and more.

