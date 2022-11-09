Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”

