hotnewhiphop.com
Jon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Remarks
Jon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s “The Message.”. Jon Stewart discussed the recent antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving while appearing on Apple Music 1’s The Message with Ebro Darden. Both West and Irving have faced backlash in recent weeks for sharing antisemitic messages online.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deion Sanders Questions Why People Are So Concerned With Kyrie & Kanye
He asked social media why they “get emotional” about the two stars “but not yo own son or daughter.”. There have been impassioned takes across social media pertaining to Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star’s career hangs in the balance as he is centered in controversy. After Irving showed public support of Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, the backlash was swift. The film has been criticized for anti-Semitic rhetoric and Hollywood’s elite have spoken out against it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff’s Memorial: Chlöe Sings Beyoncé, Drake Gives A Speech, & More: Watch
It’s a day that many hip-hop heads didn’t see coming so soon – Takeoff’s memorial service. 10 days after he was fatally shot in Texas, the rapper’s friends, family, and fans have all come together in Atlanta to mourn their devastating loss. Tickets to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son’s name is Jacob. Nicki Minaj says that her son’s name isn’t Jacob, despite a viral TikTok post claiming otherwise. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that the user who posted the claim is just looking for views.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Reportedly Changes Last Name To “Cash”
Future appears to confirm that he legally changed his last name to Nayvadius Cash. Future’s infatuation with money reached new heights this week. The rapper confirmed on Instagram that he formally changed his last name to “Cash.”. On Wednesday, a report began circulating online indicating the name change....
hotnewhiphop.com
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black “Verzuz” Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
hotnewhiphop.com
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 “White” Gets New Images
The latest A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 colorway has been revealed. A Ma Maniére has been talked about quite a bit as of late and for very good reason. The Atlanta-based sneaker boutique continues to come out with some amazing sneakers, especially with the likes of Jordan Brand. Additionally, they continue to choose amazing silhouettes, which helps.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Freestyles Over Latto’s “Big Energy,” Mentions His BMs
The rapper has been taking hits from all sides, but he returns with a new freestyle to shut down his haters. DaBaby is going through a rough season, but his latest freestyle shows him at the top of his game. The North Carolina rapper has been a controversial Hip Hop figure since he first emerged in the mainstream. His rough-around-the-edges nature appealed to his fanbase, but it also spelled legal trouble.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Would Be The “Best Competition” Against Young Money On “Verzuz”
Lil Wayne thinks Young Money vs. Roc-A-Fella would be the “best competition.”. Though we haven’t seen many high-profile Verzuz battles in recent times, the musical showdown remains a hot topic of conversation. The hypothetical pair-ups breed excellent hip-hop debates in barbershops, the Internet, and nerdy rap circles. Since...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Miami Shares Another Drake TikTok After Sparking Liposuction Speculation
The renowned plastic surgeon made it clear he was taking Megan Thee Stallion’s side in the “Circo Loco” social media fiasco. Drake’s Her Loss album, dropped off in tandem with 21 Savage last weekend, landed the rapper in some trouble. He was seemingly dissing everyone from Kanye West and D.R.A.M. to Megan Thee Stallion – the latter of which ended up earning Drizzy the most backlash from listeners.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz Gifts French Montana A Camel For Rapper’s Birthday
Several celebs attended French Montana’s star-studded birthday bash. French Montana recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded birthday bash at his Hidden Hills mansion. Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Tiffany Haddish were all in attendance to celebrate French’s 38th birthday. The “Unforgettable” rapper received lots of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Racks Talks Gucci Mane Dropping Him From Label: “I’m 1017 Forever”
Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Bleu Drops “Tantra” Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French Montana
This week, our favorite artists have shared new music, including Yung Bleu who arrived with Tantra. The Alabama star has been enjoying the fruits of his successes since his burst into the mainstream. Last year, he delivered his praise-worthy debut Moon Boy, and now, he’s back with its follow-up.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon Denies Paying $3Mil In Child Support
After a report claimed he was shelling out millions per year, Cannon clarified he spends “more than that.”. The latest announcement from Nick Cannon and Abby Del La Rosa thrust them back into the spotlight. The pair are parents to young twins Zillion and Zion, and this week, they shared they were expecting another. This news comes on the heels of Alyssa Scott sharing that she, too, is pregnant with Cannon’s child. Scott and Cannon sadly lost their five-month-old son around this time last year.
hotnewhiphop.com
SZA Bares All In BTS “PSA” Photos
SZA showed off her curvy physique in as she donned herself in glow-in-the-dark liquid. SZA is continuing the countdown for the release of her highly anticipated single “PSA.” Earlier this week, the songstress celebrated her 33rd birthday by blessing her loyal followers with a preview of new music and a visual teaser of the cryptic track . On Thursday, SZA teased even more behind the scenes moments from the upcoming video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Sale Projections Increase To 400k
“Her Loss” is project to land Drake and 21 Savage the top spot on the Billboard 200. The sales projections for Drake & 21 Savage’s newest album, Her Loss, have increased from 335,000-350,000 first-week units to 400,000. The figures come courtesy of HitsDailyDouble. The estimates push down Taylor...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reveals Whether He Thinks Hip-Hop Is More Violent Now
50 Cent says social media plays a big role in the rising number of deaths of rappers. 50 Cent recently debuted the most important entry into his TV catalog, Hip Hop Homicides. The show, hosted by Van Lathan, explores the unsolved murder cases of Soulja Slim, XXXTENTACION, King Von, and more.
