Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi

Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
Johnson City Press
County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone
An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The carts a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin, attorney, said.
Johnson City Press
Hoax shooting call leads to arrest of Carter County woman
ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman has been arrested on two felony counts of filing a false report. Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, 119 Shenandoah Drive, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday. The charges against Robinson stem from an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 and reported that someone had been shot at a residence on Woodland Drive off the Milligan Highway.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the former Sullivan North High School, known as the Tribe Athletic Complex. The Board of Education voted 5-0 at its Tuesday night meeting to approved Alternate Bid...
wcyb.com
4 people displaced following house fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were displaced following a house fire in Washington County, Virginia, Wednesday according to officials. Several crews, including the Goodson Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department, responded to Dane Drive to put out the flames. The four people displaced are being assisted by the American...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County, Hawkins sees lowest voter turnout numbers in years
With a slate of unopposed and noncompetitive races, the voter turnout in Sullivan and Hawkins counties was the lowest since 2014, election records show. Sullivan County saw a 39.6% voter, while Hawkins County recorded 39.85% voter turnout.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 12
Nov. 12, 1891: The Comet reported several items of local interest. Among them were the following:. “At W. C. Remine’s there is a new baby girl of ten pounds weight.”
Johnson City Press
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Johnson City Press
The day after: Some local SWVA election results may not be known until Nov. 15
Southwest Virginia election workers were still busy Wednesday going through write-in votes and awaiting mail-in ballots for some local elections. Election officials in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton all said voter turnout was typical for a midterm election.
Kingsport Times-News
Electric buses on the way to Wise County Schools
WISE — Within a year, Wise County Public Schools will get to evaluate five electric schools buses. Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth told the School Board on Thursday about the upcoming delivery, funded entirely through a $1.9 million Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Rebate from Sonny Merryman Inc. grant.
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Hawkins County deputies find variety of dead animals at Rogersville residence
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Humane Society of Hawkins County reported an animal cruelty case to authorities on Nov. 4, leading to the discovery of multiple dead animals outside a home. An offense report penned by a responding Hawkins County deputy said that when police arrived at a home located in the 130 block of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will hold a cleanup on Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Johnson City Press
Walters State launching butchery program
SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you. Morristown-based Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023, to be located in Sevier County. Hawkins County is included Walter State's designated service area, but enrollment is not limited by geography.
LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend
(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
Johnson City Press
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill ballet dancer won't let scoliosis keep her down
Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador. Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and...
