Baker, Huskins and Wilcox Vaughn will win Erwin BMA seats, Radford and Kevin McInturff will win Unicoi

SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you. Morristown-based Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023, to be located in Sevier County. Hawkins County is included Walter State's designated service area, but enrollment is not limited by geography.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO