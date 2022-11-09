It’s early, but the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season. The Bucs take on Elon on Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one that ETSU fans are very familiar with, having been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO