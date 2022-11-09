Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Shootout expected for ETSU, Western Carolina
The numbers add up to an expected shootout when Western Carolina pays a visit to Greene Stadium for a Southern Conference football game. The Catamounts and Bucs meet Saturday at 1 p.m. in ETSU’s home finale, and if form holds true, the busiest man in the stadium might be the scoreboard operator.
Johnson City Press
Moon orbits Farragut for six touchdowns in 40-19 win
When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do — is, perhaps, wave goodbye. Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill football history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Lady Bucs bounce back to beat St. Bonaventure
OLEAN, N.Y. — Behind 32 points from guard Jiselle Thomas, ETSU handed Brenda Mock Brown her first win as Lady Bucs coach Friday night, upending St. Bonaventure 66-58. It was quick recovery for ETSU (1-1), which dropped its season opener at South Carolina by 70 points earlier in the week. Thomas went 11 of 19 from the field and sank 8 of her 10 free-throw attempts. Nevaeh Brown shot 5 of 6 and made both of her foul shots in a 13-point effort off the bench.
Johnson City Press
ETSU set for Asheville Championship
It’s early, but the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team is about to play on the court where it hopes to make the biggest noise later in the season. The Bucs take on Elon on Friday night in the Asheville Championship, a four-team tournament being held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. That’s the arena where the Southern Conference tournament will be held in March and one that ETSU fans are very familiar with, having been the site of many SoCon championships for the Bucs.
Johnson City Press
Highlanders fall by wayside with loss to Oliver Springs
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland was unable to extend its football season on Friday night. The Highlanders saw their season come to a close with a 35-12 loss to Oliver Springs in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs at a soggy Orr Field.
Johnson City Press
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Cyclones rally comes up short against Mavericks
CLINTON — Dalton Michell passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Elizabethton, but the Cyclones came up short in a 30-24 loss to Anderson County in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A football playoffs. Cade Russell was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns. He...
Johnson City Press
Cavaliers open season with win over King
Coeburn native Luke Lawson transferred from UNC-Asheville to UVA Wise for fifth year of eligibility. He scored 18 points in debut with the Cavaliers Friday in a 98-89 win over King.
Johnson City Press
Cyclones face major task against undefeated Anderson County
There’s good news for Elizabethton, but the bad news is the bad news hasn’t diminished. The Cyclones proved earlier in the season they could go on the road to Anderson County and have a chance to win. But the Mavericks still have Walker Martinez, one of the top quarterbacks in the state who proved to be the difference in the first meeting between these teams.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill ballet dancer won't let scoliosis keep her down
Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador. Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and...
Johnson City Press
Daniel Boone looking for a breakthrough against Knox Central
The Knox Central roadblock is in Daniel Boone’s way once again. Three times in recent seasons, the Bobcats have beaten the Trailblazers in the TSSAA playoffs — including last year’s 41-7 rout. But this is a different season with Boone (11-0) having set school records for victories and longest unbeaten streak.
Johnson City Press
Fan support not matching efforts by Science Hill football players
When the finished product shows up under the lights, something important can get lost in the shuffle: hard work by the high school football players. Science Hill will play host to Farragut in a second-round TSSAA Class 6A contest Friday night. And if recent history holds true, attendance will be disappointing for the Hilltoppers’ side.
Johnson City Press
Jackson's 24 points leads No. 5 Tennessee past UMass 74-65
KNOXVILLE — Rickea Jackson had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 74-65 victory over UMass on Thursday night. Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, scored 18 points in the second half as the Lady Vols won their first game of the season after an opening loss. Tamari Key added 13 points and nine rebounds and Jasmine Franklin scored 10.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill's Burleson headed to ETSU
Megan Burleson left Science Hill as one of the best girls soccer players in school history. She said she’s ready for the next challenge, and East Tennessee State University is the place that offers it.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers trying to break, and make, history
History says Science Hill will have trouble against Knox Farragut on Friday night. But the Hilltoppers also have a chance to make history.
wcyb.com
Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
Johnson City Press
These outdoor walking spots are perfect for exercising in colder weather
Winter is fast approaching in Northeast Tennessee, but there are still plenty of places to get your daily walk in. From casual strolls downtown to gentle gravel trails, there are a variety of local parks in the area that offer walkways that are accessible to everyone looking for a little winter exercise.
Johnson City Press
Northeast's Blevins inducted into Tenn. Aviation Hall of Fame
MURFREESBORO — A Northeast State Community College aviation official has been inducted into the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Richard Blevins, director of Aviation Technology at Northeast Staste, was inducted Nov. 5 during a ceremony in Murfreesboro.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
Johnson City Press
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
