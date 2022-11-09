ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, PA

WJAC TV

8 area athletes sign letters of intent

Several high school athletes from around the area put pen to paper Wednesday as they signed their national letters of intent. Shade’s Jenna Muha, Chestnut Ridge’s Alyssa Henderson, Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner, Richland’s Mark Wechtenhiser, Forest Hills’ Brook Williamson & Devin Kreger, Altoona’s Evan Alwine and Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey all committed to playing their respective sports at the next level.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Gas leak in Cambria County continues to concern residents

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.

A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: 5 inmates, CO charged in assault of fellow inmate at Blair County Prison

Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges for their involvement in the assault of another inmate at the Blair County Prison in September. Police say the victim was assaulted inside his cell and suffered...

