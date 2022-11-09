Read full article on original website
State College football inches toward PIAA playoffs with District 6 Class 6A title
The Little Lions pulled away after a pivotal drive late in the first half to defeat Altoona and remain undefeated.
WJAC TV
8 area athletes sign letters of intent
Several high school athletes from around the area put pen to paper Wednesday as they signed their national letters of intent. Shade’s Jenna Muha, Chestnut Ridge’s Alyssa Henderson, Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner, Richland’s Mark Wechtenhiser, Forest Hills’ Brook Williamson & Devin Kreger, Altoona’s Evan Alwine and Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey all committed to playing their respective sports at the next level.
$150k Powerball tickets sold at two Sheetz stores in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Time to double-check those Powerball tickets after it was announced that two different Sheetz stores in Altoona sold $150,000 winners from Saturday’s drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were two million-dollar winners in Pennsylvania and eight winners of $150,000 when they matched four balls and the Powerball and had […]
Pa. man was stabbed, struck and stomped on after being kidnapped: report
Court documents have revealed new details about what happened to an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and killed last month by a group of eight people, according to a story from WJAC. Hayden Garreffa, 19, was found dead in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township on Oct....
WJAC TV
Gas leak in Cambria County continues to concern residents
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials...
WJAC TV
Destiny Outreach program protests decision at Johnstown City Council meeting
A protest was staged Wednesday evening at a regularly scheduled Johnstown City Council meeting. Representatives from Jefferson Memorial Church showed up to the meeting in order to protest against a decision made by the city to deny them funds from the 30.5 million federal ARPA, or the American Rescue Plan Act.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
Construction begins on $115 million, 1 million square-foot warehouse in central Pa.
A Delaware County company has announced that construction has begun on a $115 million, 1,006,500-square-foot cross-dock warehouse/distribution center in Franklin County. The Endurance Real Estate Group says that it has partnered with Guardian Life Insurance Company of America to acquire and begin construction of the Chambersburg Logistics Park, a 93-acre site located off of Exit 10 along Interstate 81 at 250 Alleman Road in Guilford Township.
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
wtae.com
Woman killed in crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County
A woman was killed Friday in a crash along Route 22 near Hannastown Road in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The assistant fire chief tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 it appears the driver of an SUV appears to have pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, and the two collided. The...
One killed in motorcycle crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Frankstown township Saturday evening. Pennsylvania State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 6:10 p.m. along Route 22, west of its intersection with Old Route 22 and east of Hollidaysburg. A 26-year-old man, who was driving a motorcycle, was pronounced dead […]
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month
If you're starting to put your holiday gift list together, you may be interested to know that a major discount retail chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this week, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
Woman seriously injured after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 28-year-old State College woman was flown to UPMC Altoona after she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning. On Nov. 3 around 2:15 a.m., State College police arrived at a two-vehicle crash that happened on North Atherton Street at Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the woman was driving north in […]
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Westmoreland County
A Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday drawing was sold at a Westmoreland store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.
WJAC TV
Altoona woman facing felony charges for illegally possessing 16 firearms, police say
An Altoona woman is facing 16 felony charges for possession of prohibited firearms according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Officers with the Altoona Police Department say they were called to the 100 block of 7th Ave. for a report that the caller's residence contained possibly stolen firearms and she did not want them there any longer.
WJAC TV
'Giving back:' local organization helps disabled veterans enjoy the outdoors
(WJAC) — While working to give us freedom, many veterans lost their own, becoming disabled or injured during their time serving our country. This Veterans Day, we're taking a closer look at Wings For Our Heroes, a local organization helping disabled veterans enjoy the outdoors. "I see all our...
WJAC TV
Police: 5 inmates, CO charged in assault of fellow inmate at Blair County Prison
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department say five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges for their involvement in the assault of another inmate at the Blair County Prison in September. Police say the victim was assaulted inside his cell and suffered...
