Read full article on original website
Related
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Paul Ryan says Donald Trump won't be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024: 'We all know that he will lose'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said former President Donald Trump will not be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024. By then, Trump's "unelectability will be palpable," the former Republican lawmaker said in a Teneo Insights Series conversation. "We all know that he will lose," Ryan said. "Or, let me put...
Donald Trump tells donors to help Republicans win the US Senate — by giving his own political committees money
Explore more race results below. Who will control the US Senate is still unknown as results from Arizona and Nevada continue trickling in. Donald Trump blasted out a Senate-focused fundraising plea to his supporters on Wednesday night. But the donations received don't go to any embattled candidates. They instead go...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race
Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warns companies that stopped donations to 2020 election deniers: You won’t ‘be forgotten’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday fired a warning shot to companies that halted donations to GOP 2020 election deniers after the Capitol riot, saying their decision is “not going to be forgotten.”. “This is something that they should all know,” Greene told former Trump White House chief...
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says 'under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), one of the speakers at former President Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, said that if Republicans win control of Congress next week, they will use their power of the purse to cut off military aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian invaders. "Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine," she said, to cheers from the crowd.
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Russell Fry wins U.S. House District 7 race, AP projects
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Russell Fry (R) will become the U.S. Representative for District 7 after defeating Daryl Scott (D), according to the Associated Press Fry defeated Scott approximately 65% to 34%, according to unofficial results. “I’m going to Congress to defend our Constitution, to stop unnecessary spending, to start curbing our deadly inflation, […]
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
WYFF4.com
Tim Scott faces challenger Krystle Matthews for U.S. Senate in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Incumbent Republican Senator Tim Scott was a congressman in 2013 when appointed to the U.S. Senate by then-governor Nikki Haley. Senator Jim DeMint resigned from the seat in 2012. Scott then won a 2014 special election to fill the six-year term. In 2016, he won his...
Democratic Rep. who signed withdrawn letter on Ukraine said nobody told them it was getting released: CNN
A controversial letter went out without those who signed it knowing, per a Rep. who spoke to CNN. 30 progressive Democrats signed a letter urging diplomacy with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Some said they signed it months ago, when the situation was very different, CNN reported. A signatory...
Republican Sen. Rand Paul defeats Democrat Charles Booker in Kentucky's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Sen. Rand Paul is running against Democrat Charles Booker to represent Kentucky in the US Senate. Booker is the first Black person to be a major party nominee for US Senate in Kentucky. Paul has an enormous fundraising edge over Booker. Election 2022 Kentucky Results...
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
Live Results: John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz: Pennsylvania's US Senate election
Explore more race results below. Democrat John Fetterman beat Republican Mehmet Oz in a face-off for a US Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Fetterman is the state's lieutenant governor and Oz is a celebrity doctor and first-time candidate. Pennsylvania is a battleground state that Biden won by 1.2 percentage points in...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen beat Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Election 2022 Maryland Results Explore more election results. Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Van Hollen defeated Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate race. Van Hollen, first elected in 2016, won his second term. He served on the Senate Committees on Foreign Relations, Appropriations, Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, and Budget during his first-term.
Voters approve $156 million for new high school in crowded South Carolina district
CLOVER, S.C. — Clover High School is packed. It’s so crowded that the mid-morning bell means you’ll likely get caught in a stampede of students rushing through the hallway at the South Carolina school. “We had to switch from a 5-minute bell schedule to a 10-minute bell...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 2