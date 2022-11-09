Read full article on original website
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
This Maryland Town has Been Named the Most Charming in the StateTravel MavenMaryland State
Find Bay Gifts at Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival’s Holiday Edition
When Kim Hannon, creator and host of the Eastern Shore Sea Glass and Coastal Arts Festival, moved to the Eastern Shore 15 years ago she began to see a lot of seaglass. “When I opened [the boutique] Ophiuroidea in St. Michaels, people would bring it in and we would sell their art. That’s what sparked my interest.”
WBOC
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Eastbound Span to Temporarily Close Sunday for Bay Bridge Run
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- At the request of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties, the Maryland Transportation Authority is partnering to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run on Sunday, Nov. 13. The run will be held on the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. As a result, the eastbound Bay Bridge...
Hotel Ulysses Is Baltimore’s Buzziest—And Most Decadent—New Stay
An undersung American city, a heavily-veneered café, an escape from réalité. At Baltimore’s new Hotel Ulysses, with its seductively low lighting and mirrored drinking parlor, there’s a sense that you’re arriving at Mount Vernon’s hottest club as the concierge hands over a blue key card. But don’t let the handmade quilts and duster-covered TVs fool you into thinking it will be a snoozy stay—beneath the leopard carpet lies the potential to really party.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Stunning Brick Traditional Completely Transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design • A Vision Realized
Live authentically. Stunning brick traditional completely transformed by Quail Hill Interior Design. A vision realized. Nestled in the coveted and thriving community of Murray Hill. Let your creativity flow in your state of the art, hyper-functional, ergonomic cooking space. The attention to detail will delight you. Relish your private resort style terrace… dine under the stars, lounge with friends well into the moonglow, and connect with nature. Flows seamlessly into the glass sunroom. The ultimate unwind space. The perfect year round indoor-outdoor destination for living. Warm, inviting, and intimate great room anchored by a Mendota gas fireplace. Radiant floors in main kitchen and primary bath. Fresh, modern lower level, light-filled and fully finished with expansive kitchen, great room, full bath, and bedroom on level walkout. Chic and strong guest cooking space. Friends and family will not want to leave. A plethora of possibilities. A thoughtful renovation that provides every convenience imaginable. Low maintenance and easy living. Carport… a welcome feature on a rainy day. A true sense of community permeates this neighborhood. Cultivate your existence. The art of uniting human and home.
whatsupmag.com
The Light House SHINE Station at Annapolis Town Center Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD — The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center recently opened their new SHINE Station at Annapolis Town Center (ATC)—a temporary donation and information space at 1915 Suite #145 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis. The Light House SHINE Station at ATC is staffed by volunteers who are available to take donations of food and other much needed items, provide information about the organization, and sell baked goods made by The Light House Bistro Social Enterprise Restaurant. The space also includes an exhibit area for visitors to learn more about the work the organization is doing to break the cycle of homelessness in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Special events for individuals and families in need will also be held in the space, including a holiday gift distribution celebration.
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
Bay Net
‘The Little Guy’ Comes Up Big With A $50,000 Powerball Prize In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “The Little Guy” is banking a big $50,000 prize, thanks to his third-tier Powerball win in the Nov. 2 drawing. Huntingtown resident plans to take his wife on an island vacation. A Calvert County resident is on his way to a dream vacation with...
WBOC
Proposed Storage Facility In Kent Island Gets Approved Despite Communities Concerns
KENT ISLAND, Md. - A proposed storage facility on Kent Island has generated plenty of pushback. The Queen Anne's County Planning Commission did approve the project in a 5-1 vote, despite community disapproval. However, the project will have to go through approval of the Queen Anne's County Commissioners as the next step. The commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss the project.
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE-- WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact of the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole. Veterans Day started off with what felt like a tropical start and continue to be a soaker as rain and strong winds push through the region.Most of Maryland was under a marginal severe weather risk, but that threat diminished Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports a band of rain in Southwest Virginia will head toward the Baltimore area later tonight, bringing another round of rain to the region. Our team will continue to track the system and keep you updated.Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, chances for showers remain on the scene while temps become slightly cooler than the conditions we saw earlier in the week; highs top out at 66, and lows dwindle to 41.Sunday, Maryland gets an increase in sun but decreasing temps. Highs peak at 52 and lows begin the trend of resting in the 30s for the majority of the week.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
Wbaltv.com
Tornado watch issued in parts of Maryland as remnants of Nicole move through
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday in parts of Maryland as the remnants of Nicole move through. The watch...
Wbaltv.com
Military vets gifted new cars in Owings Mills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ten Maryland military veterans received a big gift -- new cars. In honor of Veterans Day, Heritage MileOne Autogroup and Vehicles for Change gifted the veterans with brand-new rides. One of the recipients, Baltimore-native Gary Green, served in the Army National Guard as a diesel...
Bakery donating Thanksgiving dinners to Humane Society of Harford County
A local dog bakery is making sure shelter dogs have a good Thanksgiving at The Humane Society of Harford county.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County offices to close on Friday for Veterans Day
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and hotline, CountyRide van service, and all branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed on Friday, November 11 in recognition of Veterans Day. Parking meters must be fed and Baltimore County Revenue Authority parking...
Baltimore-Area Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Between increasingly less subtle advertisements, festive snacks at the grocery store, and a growing selection of cozy decorations available for purchase, there’s no denying the signs. The holiday season is almost upon us. But, before you dive into all that those upcoming festivities entail, there’s still one step between the end of autumn and the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year: Thanksgiving.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel Co. to resume mail-in ballot counting after scanner "issue" reported Thursday
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Board of Elections says it will resume its canvass of mail-in ballots on Saturday after an "equipment issue" was reported with one of two high speed scanning machines on Thursday. 2,500 mail-in ballots will be canvassed Saturday "to make up for...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
theburn.com
Loudoun’s best kept secret prepares for its biggest sale of the year
One of Loudoun County’s most unique and interesting stores has a been a bit of a well-kept secret. Despite opening in the busy One Loudoun shopping and lifestyle center five years ago, some people don’t fully understand what it is — and the amazing deals they can find there.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore business owners react to Mayor Scott's squeegee collaborative plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At the forefront of those eagerly awaiting solutions to the city’s squeegee situation are Baltimore business owners. On top of recovering from a pandemic, soaring inflation, and a rise in crime; many say the city’s squeegee situation has been bad for business. So, when the Mayor’s squeegee collaborative announced a slew of newfound solutions, at first, they were optimistic.
