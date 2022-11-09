ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

stupiddope.com

How to Score The Best Weed in NYC

There is no law against using weed in NYC. You can smoke weed anywhere at any time, and there are no restrictions. Considering New York’s current weed laws, obtaining the best weed in NYC is crucial. The best weed in NYC can be easily ordered with confidence if you follow these two steps.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why are New Yorkers OBSESSED With These Sandwiches?

We'll show you Three NYC Deli & Bodega Sandwiches You Must Try Before You Die!. 0:29- Red Hook Food Corp: 603 Clinton Street, Brooklyn, NY. 4:17- Sunny and Annie's: 94 Avenue B , New York, NY. 7:05- Harlem Taste Hajji's: 2135 1st Ave., New York, NY. via Here Be Barr.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

5G towers spark outrage across NYC

NEW YORK - 5G towers are starting to be installed in neighborhoods across New York City, and while they're meant to improve internet service, people who live around them say the towers are an imposing eyesore. Marion Little, the owner of a hardware store in Brooklyn, was shocked to see...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Fashion In New York City Determines Social Class

Hello New York City or other states of the US! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and I live in New York City. I don't know if you guys know this but I am from a little town called Boca Raton in S. Florida. I moved to New York six months ago and the fashion here is insane. I remember being in Florida and around only high-waisted leggings, and tiny black crop tops with the Vans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelingformiles.com

Hyatt has opened a new Unbound Collection hotel in NYC…and I’ll be avoiding it

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures at the bottom of every page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more

Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions

The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Rikers Island correction officers arrested for sick leave abuse after long-running probe; bragged on social media about easy life, feds say

Three Rikers Island correction officers were arrested on federal fraud charges stemming from a long-running investigation into sick leave abuse — and they even boasted on the web about their use of taxpayer-funded paid free time, prosecutors said Thursday. “Yes at home still getting paid, unlimited sick baby. Get like me! Living my best life,” one of the accused officers, Monica Coaxum, wrote ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Nonprofit SKIP Takes 27K SF at 318 West 39th Street

SKIP of New York is relocating its offices to 27,000 square feet at 318 West 39th Street. The group, which provides services to ill and developmentally disabled children and young adults, signed a 10-year lease for the entire fifth and sixth floors of the Garment District building owned by GFP Real Estate, according to the landlord. GFP declined to disclose the asking rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
BROOKLYN, NY

