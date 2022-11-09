Carol Miller issues statement after winning re-election

Congresswoman Carol Miller has won re-election to the United States House of Representatives for the 1st Congressional District. Rep. Miller was first elected to Congress in the 2018 election and is now entering her third term in that body. She sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and holds several leadership posts in the House Republican Caucus.

Congresswoman Carol Miller released the following statement following her re-election to West Virginia’s First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives:

“I am honored to serve the southern half of West Virginia in Congress as the Representative for the new First Congressional District. I look forward to continuing my work to bring more investment, opportunity, and prosperity to our great state. God bless West Virginia and God bless the United States of America!”