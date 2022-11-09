Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free-for-all RAM clinic offering health, medical & dental services in Warsaw this weekendWatchful EyeWarsaw, VA
This Virginia Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is FascinatingTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
New Glowing Elizabeth River Trail Leaves Light Pollution Behind
The Elizabeth River Trail has added new lighting to a section of its trail in Norfolk, and it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. As you follow the path through the West Ghent neighborhood after dark, the path beneath you. literally glows. Stones that glow in the dark have...
rvamag.com
Get In The Spirits At Stony Point Fashion Park This Saturday
The second Saturday in November used to just be another day on the calendar, until Stony Point Fashion Park said, “You know what? We’re gonna throw a big dang party, and you’re gonna be able to drink at it.” This year marks the fourth time in four years they have had this idea. They love having this idea. And we love them for having this idea.
Former Yankee Candle Williamsburg store set to become entertainment center
The Williamsburg City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to award a revenue-sharing incentive to Uptown Alley, a family entertainment center that plans to open in 2023.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk plans to make a major announcement on Monday, Nov. 14 involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.
WAVY News 10
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
‘Holly Jolly’ Lakeside Farmers’ Market taking place this Friday
The Holly Jolly Market is a particularly festive version of the year-round Lakeside Farmers market on Lakeside Avenue. Attendees can buy holiday gifts from over 35 local artists, crafters and vendors. Attendees will also be able to enjoy festive music as well as food and drinks from local food trucks.
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
Dress up as a dinosaur to help beat this world record at Dorey Park in Henrico
All race participants are expected to be in dinosaur costumes — but not just any costume will count towards breaking the Guinness World Record. Only inflatable full-body T-Rex dinosaur costumes will contribute towards the official count.
Norfolk church at a loss after AC, heating units stolen
Church officials in Norfolk say they are at a loss after someone stole their air conditioner and heating unit.
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
Rappahannock Record
65th Urbanna Oyster Festival draws a crowd
URBANNA—The 65th annual Urbanna Oyster Festival was held Friday and Saturday, November 4 and 5. Sunny weather in the 70s drew tens of thousands to what is believed to be among the largest Oyster Festivals ever. Former Urbanna Oyster Festival Foundation (UOFF) board member Kathy Vesley-Massey served as grand...
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls
If you're looking for a mix of beautiful landscapes and quaint, small towns that the US east coast is known for, alongside bustling city life and culture, this road trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara Falls is the perfect adventure for you. The 590-mile trip from Richmond, Virginia to Niagara...
York County Schools hosts Job Jamboree Nov 12
According to a Facebook post from the York County School Division, The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grafton Complex, located at 403 Grafton Drive.
Central Virginia schools shelter in place
School districts in central Virginia say they are taking steps "to keep students safe" as severe storms hit the Richmond area and tornado warnings continue to be extended.
Gloucester County becomes a ‘Bee City’
Gloucester recently became a Bee City USA affiliate, joining other cities like Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach, in a mission to sustain pollinators.
New Freddy’s location opens in Hampton
According to a press release, the new 2,455 square-foot restaurant will be located at 1123 W Mercury Blvd across from the Riverdale Plaza Shopping Center.
Williamsburg woman's mission to honor late-grandfather lands her at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is hitting the screens Thursday night. If you're planning to see the blockbuster film, make sure you keep an eye out for this name when the credits roll: William (Billy) Graham. Billy Graham was an artist, actor and writer. He was the...
NBC12
‘It’s meaningful for us’: CCHASM looking for volunteers to help with Thanksgiving meal program
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Next Monday, the Chesterfield Colonial Heights Alliance for Social Ministry will start to sort and prepare thousands of bags for their annual Mary Anne Weeks Thanksgiving Program at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds on Nov. 19. “We have a whole idea of giving hearts and caring hands,”...
