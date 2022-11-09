Read full article on original website
Related
House Democrats hold another seat as Arizona re-elects Greg Stanton
Arizona's Democratic incumbent candidate Greg Stanton secured another victory for his Party late Friday as Republicans look to gain as many seats as possible in the lower chamber.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
The merits of Trump's presence are being debated, and Georgia Republicans feel that DeSantis' support would be a big boost, CNN reported.
Kudlow Calls For Trump To Put His Political Plans On Hold As Georgia Runoff Looms
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow urged former President Donald Trump to place his “political plans” on pause, citing the looming Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. “Tonight Herschel first: That’s my message to the Republican Party. You can carry the house and you can pick up
Oldest Person in the United States Celebrates 115th Birthday
An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday on Monday, making her officially the oldest person alive in the United States. According to reports, Bessie Hendricks celebrated the momentous occasion with a party at Shady Oaks Care Center, where she lives in Lake City, Iowa. All three of Hendricks’ surviving children...
