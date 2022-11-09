High four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada announced he’s flipping his commitment to Florida. The Pittsburg High School standout originally committed to Miami June 26. “I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there,” Rashada said in his statement on Twitter, “but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO