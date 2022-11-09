Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Independent Florida Alligator
The room where it happens: Inside the Supervisor of Elections’ Office as ballots roll in
There’s no fancy catering or formalwear — but it’s still Alachua County’s ultimate watch party. After 12 hours of open polls at 64 precincts, county ballots are delivered to a room clad in red, white and blue — and it’s completely open to the public. Supervisor of Elections Kim A. Barton sits, draped in an American flag overshirt, while 10 members of the public watch her work to certify the Nov. 8 midterms.
Independent Florida Alligator
Ballot initiative round-up: Alachua County referendums pass, Florida amendments fail
No. 1 Constitutional Amendment Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII, Section 42: Failed. Amendment 1 failed Tuesday. It would have allowed the Florida Legislature to stop the consideration of changes or improvements made to residential property that improves the property’s resistance to flood damage in determining the assessed value of such property for property taxation purposes.
Independent Florida Alligator
Part of Museum Road to fully open next week, UF said
UF’s Office of Business Affairs announced in an email that a section of Museum Road — from McCarty Drive and Center Drive to Newell Drive — will officially reopen Monday. The stretch was closed for nearly ten months as a part of UF’s Campus Master Plan, which...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators look to stack wins against South Carolina
Saturday will play host to a number of special occasions. A chance to clinch bowl eligibility, the final home game of the season, Senior Day and the program’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game will all culminate into 60 minutes of football. Florida (5-4, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police investigate homicide, string of shootings
A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon, marking the third incident of gun violence in Gainesville in less than four days. At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to 100 NE 22nd St., following a report of an unconscious Black man found on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.
Independent Florida Alligator
Elite quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
High four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada announced he’s flipping his commitment to Florida. The Pittsburg High School standout originally committed to Miami June 26. “I have tremendous respect for Miami and what they are going to accomplish there,” Rashada said in his statement on Twitter, “but I have watched this season and Coach Napier and his team are building something very special in The Swamp and I want to be a part of it.”
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to receive more than $2 million in funding increase
Amid Election Day buzz, labor union members and law enforcement agents spoke in support of a request by Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. to receive extra employee funding. The Alachua County Commission voted 4-0 Tuesday afternoon to give the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office $2.7 million in extra funding for the 2023 financial year. Commissioner Charles Chestnut wasn’t in attendance.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida women’s tennis lands top recruit in the class of 2023
Florida women’s tennis announced the addition of Qavia Lopez Wednesday. Lopez is the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2023. The five-star prospect hails from Delray Beach, Florida, and is ranked as the No.1 recruit in the nation by Babola. In addition, Lopez earned blue-chip honors and a career high International Tennis Federation junior rank of No. 19.
Comments / 0